Fuller has 20-hour surgery during cancer battle

Editor's note: With the 35th annual Butler County Relay for Life having been held last month, cancer survivors in Butler County are sharing their stories. This is the last in the series.
Back May 2018 I felt a lump in my jaw. I went to the dentist thought I had abscessed tooth. He pulled one and gave me antibiotics but it didn’t help; he sent me to a dentist in Lincoln and that dentist didn’t even look in my mouth. I was sent to the Buffet Cancer Center in Omaha to see Dr. Chandra in July 2018. He told me I had squamous cell carcinoma. I had my surgery Aug. 9. He told me and my family it would be a 6- to 8-hour surgery; it took him 20 hours. He took out my jaw bone and replaced it with one out of my leg. I was in the hospital for two weeks. Then in October, I started 32 rounds of radiation in Columbus. I have had two more surgeries since then just to repair stuff. The last surgery was July of last year.