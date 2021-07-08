Fuller has 20-hour surgery during cancer battle

Back May 2018 I felt a lump in my jaw. I went to the dentist thought I had abscessed tooth. He pulled one and gave me antibiotics but it didn’t help; he sent me to a dentist in Lincoln and that dentist didn’t even look in my mouth. I was sent to the Buffet Cancer Center in Omaha to see Dr. Chandra in July 2018. He told me I had squamous cell carcinoma. I had my surgery Aug. 9. He told me and my family it would be a 6- to 8-hour surgery; it took him 20 hours. He took out my jaw bone and replaced it with one out of my leg. I was in the hospital for two weeks. Then in October, I started 32 rounds of radiation in Columbus. I have had two more surgeries since then just to repair stuff. The last surgery was July of last year.