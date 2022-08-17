Fun Pianos! coming back to David City

Back by popular demand, the Fun Pianos! show by the 176 Keys Dueling Pianos is returning Saturday.

Being held at the David City Auditorium, 699 Kansas St. in David City, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with social hour from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The show itself begins at 7:30 p.m.

Butler County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Christensen-McMillin said the evening will also include heavy appetizers from Roper’s Bar and Grill in David City. The menu will include mushrooms, boneless wings, meatballs, pinwheels and veggie trays. Drinks from the bar will be available for purchase.

“The Fun Pianos! always put on an amazing show,” Christensen-McMillin said. “They get people involved and get belly laughs out of everyone. It’s a great place to just forget about your cares for a while.”

Christensen-McMillin described the event as an adults-only fun night out with friends.

“It’s a way to make new friends and some fun business networking,” she added. “You can reserve a spot as a single, a couple or reserve a whole table as a group of eight. Tables will be first come first serve night of event if one is not reserved prior.”

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Those interested in attending can contact director@davidcitychamber.com or call or text 402-367-4238.

The show first came to David City in around 2017 and returned in 2019 and 2021.

Butler County Chamber Board President Renee Williams noted there had been a lot of positive feedback when the show was held last year. There are multiple benefits to having a show like Fun Pianos! come to David City, she added.

“It does two things. It gives people in the community something fun to do and it also brings business into the community for those that attend from outside our community,” Williams said.

“It is a fun time, full of laughter, where there is interaction from the crowd and meeting old and new friends.”

Fun Pianos is an interactive show that’s brought to a wide variety of venues, including corporate events, small town festivals and fundraisers.

Christensen-McMillin encouraged people to come try out the show, even if they’re unsure about attending.

“If you like to get out but you’re intimidated or have never been to a piano show it is worth it,” she said. “It’s an event where you get to sit back enjoy some good food, drinks and watch some amazing entertainment and to just have a great time.”

The following day, on Sunday, the David City Auditorium will be the site of another music-filled event: David City Czech Music Festival. It begins at 4 p.m. in the basement of the auditorium.

The scheduled performers include: arranger and vocalist Bill Andel of David City; Chrissi Bywater of Schuyler on clarinet and alto; Vern Dvorak of Brainard on baritone; Vickie Hines of Brainard on clarinet; Steve Hines of Brainard on drums; Jan Lhotak of Omaha on trumpet; Alan Moravec of David City on tuba; Mike Palensky of David City on tenor sax, clarinet, and vocals; Matt Sheppard of Omaha on baritone; Joe Skarka of Alda on trumpet; Larry Skarka of Alda on vocal and trumpet; and Allen Valish of Omaha on vocals and accordion.