Future fund announces grant opportunities

Nonprofits in Butler County have until Nov. 1 to submit grant applications to the Butler County Area Foundation Fund (BCAFF).
"We extended our deadline here. It's been a tough year," BCAFF Chair Kent Clymer said.
Clymer said the grants can range from $500 to $2,500. Last year, he said, the BCAFF gave out approximately a dozen grants to various Butler County nonprofits.
Usually, Clymer said, the BCAFF does between eight and 15 grants every year.
"Our whole idea is to do whatever it takes to make our communities better for the people in the community," Clymer said.
He said the BCAFF wants to give the money to groups that will invest the money in the community and requires that the recipient groups be 501(c)(3) nonprofits.
"There are some organizations that do something in the community but maybe they aren't a nonprofit. But they can go through the town board or something like that. Usually, there's some way we can make these things work," Clymer said. "Sometimes it requires partnering with people to get these things accomplished."
One of the grants from last year, Clymer said, was to help the Linwood Volunteer Fire Department pay for rope rescue training.
In the past, BCAFF grant money has also been used to pay for various improvement projects.
One year, Clymer said, grant funds were used to do the floors in Winfield's, 467 D St. Another time, he said, the monies were used to help buy audiovisual equipment for the Hruska Memorial Library, 399 Fifth St.
Last year, the BCAFF gave grant money that was used to improve a basketball court fence in Rising City.
Milt Bemis with the BCAFF said the group began as the David City Foundation more than three decades ago.
"A donation from the Hallmark Corporation of $100,000 kicked it off because Joyce Hall went to school for a number of years in David City and he's the one who started Hallmark Cards," Bemis said.
Since then, the foundation has grown to encompass all of Butler County, meaning all 501(c)(3) nonprofits in Butler County can apply for a grant from the foundation.
Last year the BCAFF completed a Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) challenge grant program. That, combined with a generous donation, allowed the BCAFF to add over $600,000 to its unrestricted endowment.
"That allowed us to increase our endowment significantly," Clymer said.
As a result, the BCAFF is now able to give out more grant money.
"We're starting to look for partners to do some major projects," Clymer said. "Some ideas on things to help the communities."
For example, he said, other community foundations within the NCF network have helped start fitness or child care centers.
"Different communities have done things for new business incubation," Clymer said. "There's all kinds of things that we can do if we have the ideas and people that want to work with the ideas."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
