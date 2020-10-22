Future fund announces grant opportunities

Nonprofits in Butler County have until Nov. 1 to submit grant applications to the Butler County Area Foundation Fund (BCAFF).

"We extended our deadline here. It's been a tough year," BCAFF Chair Kent Clymer said.

Clymer said the grants can range from $500 to $2,500. Last year, he said, the BCAFF gave out approximately a dozen grants to various Butler County nonprofits.

Usually, Clymer said, the BCAFF does between eight and 15 grants every year.

"Our whole idea is to do whatever it takes to make our communities better for the people in the community," Clymer said.

He said the BCAFF wants to give the money to groups that will invest the money in the community and requires that the recipient groups be 501(c)(3) nonprofits.