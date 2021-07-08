Fuxa takes over as new 4-H assistant for Butler County Extension

New Butler County 4-H Assistant Rachel Fuxa has been immersed in Butler County Extension for as long as she can remember.
"My history with Extension is very long," Fuxa said, chuckling. "I was a 4-H kid myself and my mom was the office manager for the extension office for the longest time."
Fuxa's dad is also a longtime and current member of the Butler County Ag Society Board.
Fuxa was born and raised in David City. She started as the Butler County 4-H assistant in June following the departure of the Butler County Extension educator in 2020. Going forward, she said, any 4-H questions from within Butler County can be directed to her.
Fuxa was quick to note that she doesn't have any big plans in store to change the way 4-H works in Butler County.
"If it isn't broke, don't fix it," Fuxa said.
That said, Fuxa is looking forward to creating programming for Butler County youth.
"I'll be putting together workshops for kids, especially during the summer months," Fuxa said. "...I remember doing them as a kid and even now as an adult I find myself at these workshops like, 'I really want to be making that right now.'"
She said people can look to the Butler County Extension Facebook page for up-to-date information on various programs and events.
In the meantime, Fuxa emphasized the fact that 4-H isn't just for rural families.
"4-H is not just livestock," Fuxa said. "Kids will make something and we go, 'OK, this is how you can enter in the county fair,' and they go, 'Wait, but I don't live on a farm.' You can do 4-H from anywhere."
Fuxa started just in time for the 2021 Butler County Fair, which is slated to take place July 13 through 18.
It's hard to think of a busier time to join Extension than right before the fair, but Fuxa said she is lucky to be supported by an amazing team.
"I did get dropped in right in the middle of everything. I am in the weeds about as far as you can get, but at the same time ... I have an incredible support system and I know I have an incredibly understanding support system," Fuxa said.
Fuxa said it's already been interesting to see behind the scenes of the county fair.
"There's one side of county fair that I've been around. Now ... I'm learning all of the different moving parts," Fuxa said. "...It's been stressful but it makes me very proud to be from where I'm from."
Fuxa said she hopes people make it a point to come to the fair, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted things in 2020.
The fair is returning in full force this year and will include a carnival, music, fireworks, petting zoo, magic show, tractor pull, car show and, of course, 4-H shows and exhibits.
"People have worked so hard all year and it's just fun to look at," Fuxa said. "...Just come out and experience something normal -- it's good for the soul and there are so many fun things that the Ag Society has planned."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.