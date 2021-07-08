Fuxa takes over as new 4-H assistant for Butler County Extension

In the meantime, Fuxa emphasized the fact that 4-H isn't just for rural families.

"4-H is not just livestock," Fuxa said. "Kids will make something and we go, 'OK, this is how you can enter in the county fair,' and they go, 'Wait, but I don't live on a farm.' You can do 4-H from anywhere."

Fuxa started just in time for the 2021 Butler County Fair, which is slated to take place July 13 through 18.

It's hard to think of a busier time to join Extension than right before the fair, but Fuxa said she is lucky to be supported by an amazing team.

"I did get dropped in right in the middle of everything. I am in the weeds about as far as you can get, but at the same time ... I have an incredible support system and I know I have an incredibly understanding support system," Fuxa said.

Fuxa said it's already been interesting to see behind the scenes of the county fair.

"There's one side of county fair that I've been around. Now ... I'm learning all of the different moving parts," Fuxa said. "...It's been stressful but it makes me very proud to be from where I'm from."

Fuxa said she hopes people make it a point to come to the fair, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted things in 2020.