Ga-ga ball pit installed at DC park

Ga-ga ball is a game similar to dodgeball and, thanks to a recently-constructed wooden ga-ga ball pit in the David City Park, it made its official debut in the area.

The construction of the ga-ga ball pit was sponsored by the Friends of David City community group. It wound up costing the group approximately $1,000, member Deb Dinkelman said.

“I went down there last night and there was a bunch of kids playing there. It was just so fun to watch them! But it’s being used, definitely,” Dinkelman said.

Dinkelman said she was inspired to take the project on for David City Park after being introduced to ga-ga ball while spending time with her grandkids.

“I was at a campground by Gretna and my grandkids saw it there and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s ga-ga ball,’ and they were just so excited about it. That’s what the idea stemmed from,” Dinkelman said.