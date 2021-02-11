Gearing up for Valentine's Day

"And we have half dozen vases of carnations and whole dozen vases of carnations because not everyone likes roses," Catherine said.

Aside from the flowers, the business is offering an assortment of gifts and candy bouquets.

The Chmelkas and their team of employees have been hard at work prepping for the big day for the last week or so.

"We got all of our greenery in last week, so we started greening out vases because the greenery lasts the longest," Catherine said.

Most of their red roses and lilies arrived on Sunday, she added.

As flowers begin to arrive, they will be added to the arrangements so there is always a supply of bouquets ready to go.

The Chmelkas put in their orders for flowers at the beginning of December, but a lot of things have been coming in late. The same thing has been true for plant deliveries.

"I think wholesalers are having a really hard time sourcing plants and flowers. A lot of farms have closed down because of COVID," Catherine said. "Our cost to buy them from the wholesalers has probably doubled or tripled."