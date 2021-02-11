Gearing up for Valentine's Day

With the Valentine's holiday just days away, the team at 402 Floral is hard at work.
As of Monday morning, 402 Floral had received approximately 20 pre-orders. But owners Justin and Catherine Chmelka said they expect that number to grow as the days count down.
"I think Valentine's Day being on Sunday this year kind of throws things off," Justin said. "People still basically have a whole week where they can order. I'm guessing we'll probably get a lot of pre-orders this week."
It's going to be cold during the week, but 402 Floral has floral wrapping bags to help protect the flowers if necessary.
Catherine said they plan to sell flowers until they don't have any left. People can place orders until noon on Valentine's Day, as long as supplies last.
The business, 420 E St. in David City, is the only florist for miles in much of Butler County. They will be completing deliveries on Valentine's Day throughout the county.
"We'll do deliveries until we're done on Sunday," Catherine said.
402 Floral has extended hours in the week leading up to Valentine's Day. They will have normal hours Monday through Friday but special hours this weekend - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
The options on 402 Floral's "Valentine's menu" run the gamut from $4 to $170 and include traditional red roses and mixed vase arrangements.
"And we have half dozen vases of carnations and whole dozen vases of carnations because not everyone likes roses," Catherine said.
Aside from the flowers, the business is offering an assortment of gifts and candy bouquets.
The Chmelkas and their team of employees have been hard at work prepping for the big day for the last week or so.
"We got all of our greenery in last week, so we started greening out vases because the greenery lasts the longest," Catherine said.
Most of their red roses and lilies arrived on Sunday, she added.
As flowers begin to arrive, they will be added to the arrangements so there is always a supply of bouquets ready to go.
The Chmelkas put in their orders for flowers at the beginning of December, but a lot of things have been coming in late. The same thing has been true for plant deliveries.
"I think wholesalers are having a really hard time sourcing plants and flowers. A lot of farms have closed down because of COVID," Catherine said. "Our cost to buy them from the wholesalers has probably doubled or tripled."
At the start of the week, the team was already pulling long days to get ready. Although it's been busy, everyone at 402 Floral seems to be in high spirits.
"I think we're all really excited," Catherine said. "We have a really awesome team in place. … We could not do it without our team."
Catherine said they owe a lot of their success to the community in and around David City, too.
"Small towns wouldn't survive without their local businesses and we really appreciate all their support," Catherine said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.