Genealogical society views Thomas exhibit

"We knew each other personally but the genealogy has brought us closer together," Hein said.

Genealogical Society President Jane Buresh remarked that genealogy is often something people either enjoy tremendously or have no interest in.

"I have a sister and this is all we like to talk about, we talk about it all the time," Buresh said. "And other family members walk by and say, 'What are you doing, talking about all those dead people again?'"

Buresh, Hein and the other members of the group help each other with their family genealogy projects. Each person has their own system, but they benefit from each other's experience and knowledge.

Hein said the group would also occasionally have guest speakers, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Kin Seekers in Columbus have been amazing -- they would come over almost every meting and share ideas and tell us how to improve. And then we had the Nebraska State Historical Society president, she came and talked to us once," Hein said.

The Genealogical Society also works closely with members of the Boston Studio Collection from time to time. And, of course, the common bond of local history ties them to the BCHS.