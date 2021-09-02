Genealogical society views Thomas exhibit

Several members of the Butler County Genealogical Society roamed around the Butler County Historical Society Museum on Monday, pointing out David City buildings in photos taken by A.V. Thomas in 1904.
Genealogical Society member Cheryl Hein said she is glad to have been able to view the exhibit at the museum, which was previously scheduled to come down that day.
But, Butler County Historical Society (BCHS) Historian Jim Reisdorff said the exhibit has proven popular enough that it will stay up until the museum -- housed in the old depot building directly east of the railroad tracks on D Street in David City -- closes for the winter at the end of October.
Reisdorff said the Thomas photos are unique because it's unusual to have a snapshot of an entire town -- in this, David City -- all from the same year. The photos on display were included in albums that then-aspiring attorney Thomas sold to pay for law school.
The exhibit generated conversation among the Genealogical Society's members during their Monday visit, as they looked at the pictures and shared stories about the long-deceased occupants of David City homes that are no longer standing.
The Genealogical Society's outing was something of a treat for the group, which has had its activities somewhat limited by COVID-19.
The Genealogical Society started about a year before COVID-19 hit.
"We knew each other personally but the genealogy has brought us closer together," Hein said.
Genealogical Society President Jane Buresh remarked that genealogy is often something people either enjoy tremendously or have no interest in.
"I have a sister and this is all we like to talk about, we talk about it all the time," Buresh said. "And other family members walk by and say, 'What are you doing, talking about all those dead people again?'"
Buresh, Hein and the other members of the group help each other with their family genealogy projects. Each person has their own system, but they benefit from each other's experience and knowledge.
Hein said the group would also occasionally have guest speakers, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Kin Seekers in Columbus have been amazing -- they would come over almost every meting and share ideas and tell us how to improve. And then we had the Nebraska State Historical Society president, she came and talked to us once," Hein said.
The Genealogical Society also works closely with members of the Boston Studio Collection from time to time. And, of course, the common bond of local history ties them to the BCHS.
The Thomas photo exhibit can be viewed between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sundays for the next two months. The photos represent only a fraction of the museum's entire collection, much of which is now in storage at the Horacek Building, 449 D St. in David City.
Members of Aquinas Catholic Schools' 2021 graduating class helped move the museum's collection into the Horacek Building in December. Before that, much of the collection was being stored in the Ford Building, 312 Fifth St., and the depot building.
"(The depot museum) was packed before with artifacts and we almost didn't have the room to turn around," Reisdorff said. "We wanted to have rotating exhibits in here. ... This is about our second major exhibit in this area."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.