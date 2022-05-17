Genesis House announces new director

Genesis Personal Development Center announces the retirement of its executive director and founder, Patricia Lostroh, and the hiring of new Director Sherri Nielsen of Brainard.

An open house to celebrate Pat’s retirement will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on June 4 at 217 N. Fifth St. in David City.

The board of directors extends warm wishes to Pat Lostroh in her retirement. Lostroh was instrumental in establishing and building what we now know as Genesis House.

When asked to summarize her work at Genesis House, Lostroh said, “I feel privileged and honored to have experienced this amazing journey that would become my primary mission. Genesis House is the dream and vision that became a reality. Clear memories of the building, planning with my partners, special friends who stood with me to be the ‘miracle makers.’ Working together with those who gave hundreds of hours of hard work, time, money and resources, friendships that grew closer and will last a lifetime. Things that happened at Genesis House that put a smile on my face as I relive times that should be viewed on ‘America's Funniest Home Videos!’”

Lostroh said she is optimistic about Genesis House’s future.

“Looking ahead I see a promising and secure future for Genesis House, under the direction of a capable and dedicated Board of Directors,” Lostroh added. “It is with great confidence that I welcome our new manager, Sherri Nielson, who brings energy, new ideas and enthusiasm to continue the work of Genesis House.”

Nielsen’s enthusiasm for the Genesis House mission impressed the board of directors. She is ready to start work on the Genesis House programs for women and children who have been victims of domestic violence and has many good ideas of how to best use available resources. With a background in education, Sherri fully supports established goals of education to prevent future violence.

Sherri Nielsen lives with her husband, Dale, in Brainard. They have three adult sons and a new grandchild. She retired from teaching in 2020, and is very excited about her new role as director of Genesis House programs.

Genesis House is a non-profit support organization in David City whose mission is to focus available resources and services on the restoration of wholeness to women and children who are survivors of domestic violence.

