Genesis House feels impact from COVID

During a particularly bad year for domestic abuse, Genesis House in David City is encouraging people to wear purple on Oct. 22 for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
This year, COVID-19 has kept more people at home, where domestic abuse occurs.
“Statistics have shown that domestic abuse is actually on the rise throughout the country due to COVID-19,” Genesis House Prevention, Education and Outreach Coordinator Nicole Gasper said.
Genesis House got its start more than 20 years ago, according to Executive Director Pat Lostroh. It provides long-term mentoring and support services for people looking to restart their lives. In 2000, Genesis House opened its doors at 474 N. 12th St.
Due to COVID-19, Lostroh said, there is also an increased demand for services to meet basic needs like housing and food.
“They were struggling even before the pandemic. This has increased the struggle for them financially, physically and with kids home from school,” Lostroh said. “Many have had some temporary job losses or setbacks.”
Meanwhile, funding is down.
“Funding is the lowest it’s ever been in 20 years,” Lostroh said. “Many of the private foundations and grants have put their operations on hold, due to the impact of COVID.”
Gasper and Lostroh said Genesis House in David City will announce fundraising events for November soon.
Genesis House is still offering support during COVID-19 and remains open as an essential service. Active clients are currently receiving mentoring over the phone, Gasper said, and the organization is using a porch pick-up system to deliver supplies.
Gasper said Genesis House is unique in the amount of independence it has.
“Our program is pretty different from other programs throughout the state,” Gasper said. “We don’t, at the time, receive any state or federal funding. We’re a community-based organization.”
More recently, Gasper said, the organization has been emphasizing a focus on prevention efforts.
“If we can prevent it before it happens, that’s the goal,” Gasper said.
That’s part of the reason awareness is so important, she noted.
“That’s why we want to get people thinking about domestic violence and what they can do,” Gasper said.
The tradition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month has its roots in the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s “Day of Unity” in October 1981.
Purple is the color of domestic violence awareness, stemming from the significance of the color purple to the National Woman’s Party and the women’s suffrage movement, Gasper said.
Purple represents hope and freedom, Gasper added, a symbolism which is also shared by the Genesis House butterfly logo.
“Prevention is rooted in an attitude of social change,” Gasper said.
Genesis House continues to focus on education and training to promote healthy relationships and bystander awareness.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!