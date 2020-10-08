Genesis House feels impact from COVID

Gasper and Lostroh said Genesis House in David City will announce fundraising events for November soon.

Genesis House is still offering support during COVID-19 and remains open as an essential service. Active clients are currently receiving mentoring over the phone, Gasper said, and the organization is using a porch pick-up system to deliver supplies.

Gasper said Genesis House is unique in the amount of independence it has.

“Our program is pretty different from other programs throughout the state,” Gasper said. “We don’t, at the time, receive any state or federal funding. We’re a community-based organization.”

More recently, Gasper said, the organization has been emphasizing a focus on prevention efforts.

“If we can prevent it before it happens, that’s the goal,” Gasper said.

That’s part of the reason awareness is so important, she noted.

“That’s why we want to get people thinking about domestic violence and what they can do,” Gasper said.

The tradition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month has its roots in the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s “Day of Unity” in October 1981.