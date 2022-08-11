Giving the gift of art: David City artist does mural for Columbus business

Charity Schafer, a David City resident who teaches in Staplehurst, has always enjoyed art.

"I’ve been making art my whole life. I don’t know the first time I started making things for other people, I don't know when I first started making art for others, but it was probably high school," Schafer said.

Now, years later, her ability to create has benefitted a Columbus business, T-Bone Truck Stop. While murals aren't her usual creative medium, Schafer decided to do one for the truck stop, which is owned by family friends.

"Mostly whatever someone asks me to do I just do it, like if someone asks me to design a logo, I do graphic design too, but my main thing is I do pet portraits for people," Schafer said.

Following the 2019 flood, T-Bone Truck Stop decided to put metal sheeting around their building to prevent severe water damage. Unfortunately, according to Manager Nikki Lehr, the sheets are unsightly.

"We put up about four feet or so and it altered the look of the building. We just have square metal, it doesn’t look amazing, it’s more for protection," Lehr said.

Fortunately, the Lehrs knew Schafer, who had even helped them before to restore one of the truck stop's iconic cowboy boots. Schafer stepped in and offered to paint over the metal sheets.

"To make something good out of a bad situation, a family friend (Schafer), who actually helped us paint one of our cowboy boots after the flood, contacted us about doing a mural on the metal to make the store look better," Lehr said.

Schafer's plan was to let the family decide on a theme and run with that. As a result, the truck stop and farming, the Lehr family's main professions, were chosen for the western and eastern walls, respectively.

"Pretty much everyone in the family had some input, one side is different from the other. She gave us a rough draft of what she was thinking and we let her go with it," Lehr said.

On the truck stop side, Schafer added a western motif, complete with horses and a desert setting.

"It’s a family business and I just wanted it to be meaningful to their family. She had basically told me she wanted it to be western-ish," Schafer said. "I put the T-Bone trucks and Nikki’s husband’s farm semi on there. Most of the semis are based on real trucks," Schafer said."

Schafer also added specific family horses, as well as her two horses, to give the art a personal touch.

"Bailey Lehr is into horses and she’s actually Miss Rodeo Nebraska right now, so her and her sister’s horses are in there. I snuck some of my own horses in there but the big horses are all hers and Brooke's," Schafer said.

Schafer also added a smaller touch on the upcoming eastern mural in honor of the newest addition to the Lehr family.

"My friend Neleigh, who’s a Lehr, had a baby a few months ago. His name is Wren which is also a bird, so I put a wren in the tree in the mural," Schafer said.

Schafer said these are all the little personal touches she's added in, but that the mural is special because it is for a family friend.

"This project specifically I really like because it’s making T-Bone prettier and I’m a really detail-oriented person so this is just another detail creating beauty," Schafer said. "I just like to add these little details that make it meaningful for me and them. I consider them pretty close to family."

Lehr said they're appreciative of Schafer's effort because if she hadn't decided to do this, they wouldn't have known where to begin.

"I love it because we know nothing about art or anything and we would never be able to do this without her being able to just go with it," Lehr said. "She does a lot of things but this is definitely the biggest thing she’s done."