Gold Rush brings in $374k

This year’s 24th annual Gold Rush held April 2 at Aquinas Catholic Schools raised a whopping $100,000 more than in 2021.

The event is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year and is highly attended, said Aquinas Catholic Schools Advancement Director Deb Svec. This year’s Gold Rush saw a sold-out crowd of 500 people. The fundraiser included Mass, a silent auction, dinner and a live auction. The Russ and Diane Moravec led the live auction.

The evening raised $374,000, which goes toward the school’s annual budget.

“It never ceases to amaze me, the generosity of the people in the area, the love for our school and the desire to see the school to be successful,” Svec said. “Not only is it a great fundraiser, it's also great friendraiser. After a winter and you're approaching spring, I think people like the opportunity to just be together and do something for the good of our school.”

Svec said the amount also includes money raised from the Bus Fund Raffle. Winners of the raffle were $5,000, Dr. Frank Ekstein; $2,500, Bryon Hartman; $1,000, Amy Jelinek; $1,000, Jerome Andel; and $500, Ron Mimick. Funds also help with technology upgrades and a special gift for the teachers.

The theme was “Jamaican Jam” and the event included tropical décor. More than 300 donors provided auction items, cash donation and services (a list of donors can be found in the inside of this week’s edition of The Banner-Press).

Fr. Sean Timmerman, chief administrative officer for Aquinas Catholic Schools, noted the importance of the volunteers.

“Our volunteers, donors, parents and grandparents are the driving force behind keeping our schools open to be available to provide a Catholic education for the families of the Butler County area and we are so grateful to them,” Timmerman said.

This year’s Gold Rush committee spent countless hours on the event, including 30-plus hours over the weekend of the fundraiser alone. In addition to the 24 committee members, over 50 other volunteers help with the Gold Rush.

“This event brings our families and benefactors together like no other,” Svec said. “We have all ages of parents, grandparents and donors who volunteer, donate to and attend this event for the good of our schools.”

The theme for the 25th annual Gold Rush will be “A Walk Down Memory Lane.”

Reach The Banner-Press newsroom at news@thebanner-press.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0