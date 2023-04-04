Aquinas Catholic Schools hit a historic milestone in celebrating the 25th Gold Rush, raising half a million dollars.

Before the donations were counted, the night was going to be special. This year’s theme, “Walk Down Memory Lane” was a nod to the previous Gold Rushes and all the hard-working steering committees that made these nights successful. The current Gold Rush Committee has 24 members, six of which are new on the committee. This year was also the first Gold Rush for Aquinas Catholic Advancement Director Michaela Moravec. Moravec is no stranger to Gold Rush as she has been an active committee member for 13 years.

April 1 brought a sold-out crowd of 547 people to exquisite decorations around the school, reminiscent of the previous themes. The fundraiser included Mass, silent auction, dinner and a live auction led by Russ and Diane Moravec. The bus raffle winners were announced, $5,000, Lee Vavrina; $2,500, Phillip Zegers; $1,000,Doug Matulka; $1,000, Ken Polacek; and $500, Pam Jakub.

Gold Rush was once again proof of the generosity and spirit of the Aquinas Catholic Schools community. However, the 25th anniversary event ended $9,000 short of the historic half million-dollar milestone. With the assistance of social media, the community was made aware of how close they were to this unbelievable goal. Over the next few days, donations came forward pushing the donations over $500,000.

“My heart is so full right now,” said Moravec. "It is incredible what this little community can do and the support they give to these kids, teachers and for catholic education is unmatched.”

This event would not be a success without all of the hard work the committee puts in, the teachers for their time and talents, all the volunteers and of course from our donors for the night.

“This year's Gold Rush while historic is an incredible testament to our community and its commitment towards Catholic education. I am grateful for our Development Director, our Gold Rush committee, faculty, staff and parents who have made this a success this year and for the past 25 years," said Fr. Michael Ventre. "Aquinas Catholic Schools is nothing without the support and generosity of our families and benefactors. Thank you!”

Generosity cannot be faked. The outpouring support of Aquinas alumni, grandparents, current and past parents, students and community members reiterates the importance of Catholic education in David City now and for future generations.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss next year’s Gold Rush “Battle of the Bands” on April 6, 2024.