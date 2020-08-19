Gold Rush sees successful year

“Because we had to change the date, we lost a few people to vacations and then also a few people for health reasons who chose to stay home,” Svec noted.

But, the event still saw a good turnout.

“We had about 480 people. That’s still very good. We were pleased,” Svec said.

Chief Administrative Officer Fr. Sean Timmerman also commented that Gold Rush went well.

“It was very successful,” Timmerman said. “It was great to see so many people out there supporting our Catholic school. People did a good job of social distancing and making it a fun event.”

Anywhere from $200-300,000 is raised per year from Gold Rush, Svec said, and those funds are an integral part of the school’s budget.

“We really rely on this dinner auction to help pay for our teacher salary and also capital improvements both at Aquinas and St. Mary’s,” Timmerman added. “It’s a very important part of our budget.”

Although some prefer to dress casually, others dress up for the theme. Svec noted that some dressed as farmers, as a corn husk and in a seed sack jumper.