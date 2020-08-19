Gold Rush sees successful year

Despite an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Aquinas and St. Mary’s Catholic Schools saw a good turn out and raised $260,000 at its annual Gold Rush event, according to school officials.
The recent evening included a silent auction, dinner and live auction plus a raffle and video relating to this year’s theme – Tribute to the American Farmer. The video showed photographs from old farms and farmers in the area; the video will be made available on Aquinas’ website.
“Normally we have 500 to 550 people attend,” said Deb Svec, an employee in the school's advancement office and alumni director. “We worked with the (Four Corners) Health Department this year, of course, to comply with all of the regulations.”
Current Directed Health Measures outline a 50% capacity for public events, Svec said, and Gold Rush was moved into the school’s south gym, which has a 1,100 capacity. The new location also allowed organizers to ensure six feet of space between each table.
Pens were also ordered for attendees to keep with them that night instead of leaving pens at each silent auction item.
“I just can’t say enough good things about the health department,” Svec said. “They were just so helpful and had some great ideas.”
Traditionally held in April, the fundraiser had to be postponed to August.
“Because we had to change the date, we lost a few people to vacations and then also a few people for health reasons who chose to stay home,” Svec noted.
But, the event still saw a good turnout.
“We had about 480 people. That’s still very good. We were pleased,” Svec said.
Chief Administrative Officer Fr. Sean Timmerman also commented that Gold Rush went well.
“It was very successful,” Timmerman said. “It was great to see so many people out there supporting our Catholic school. People did a good job of social distancing and making it a fun event.”
Anywhere from $200-300,000 is raised per year from Gold Rush, Svec said, and those funds are an integral part of the school’s budget.
“We really rely on this dinner auction to help pay for our teacher salary and also capital improvements both at Aquinas and St. Mary’s,” Timmerman added. “It’s a very important part of our budget.”
Although some prefer to dress casually, others dress up for the theme. Svec noted that some dressed as farmers, as a corn husk and in a seed sack jumper.
“One of the highlights of the evening is the drawing of the Bus Raffle winners,” Svec wrote in an email Monday. “Those winners included: $5,000, Ashley Witmer; $2,500, LouAnn Zastrow; $1,000, Mike Eller; $1,000, Jean Jakub; and $500 Nick Sypal.
Also this year, funds from the Blue Sky Auction, which is held at the end of the live auction, are being used to update the convent by St. Mary’s School. Updates include new heating and air conditioning, windows, carpets and paint.
“Our benefactors are absolutely the best,” Timmerman said. “Their support for this event each year never ceases to amaze me.”
