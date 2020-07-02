Grain bin rescue tube awarded to Brainard

According to a press release from Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, 1,006 departments applied this year.

Hofpar applied for the program in January after finding out about it on Facebook.

“It just popped as a suggestion for me. I do a lot of research on fire grants for the fire department and the city,” Hofpar said.

Hofpar said the department’s mutual aid package is likely what set it apart from the crowd.

“We have a mutual aid system set up and most of the co-ops have an emergency team put together as well as so we work together with them, with the co-ops and local fire departments," Bongers said. "All of our equipment is available to anybody in the area. We work together as a team, all the local departments."

All of Butler County will benefit from the new equipment, thanks to those mutual aid agreements.

“I think this is knowledge that even surrounding communities need to have, and if those departments are willing to learn it I don’t think we’re going to shy away from anybody,” Hofpar said.