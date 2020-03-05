Grand Jury determines no wrongdoing in

A grand jury found no criminal conduct on part of any individual in connection to the summer 2019 death of Gordon T. Hazen, who was in law enforcement custody at the time.
You have free articles remaining.
Butler County Clerk Sandy J. Hoeft confirmed the decision on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, Butler County District Court Judge Christina M. Marroquin called a grand jury to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hazen's death on Aug. 7, 2019.
Under the judge's supervision, the grand jury convened on Feb. 28, 2020, and prosecutor/Butler County Attorney Julie L. Reiter began presenting evidence regarding the death. The grand jury completed its deliberations that afternoon, concluding there had been no criminal conduct.