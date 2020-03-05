Grand Jury determines no wrongdoing in

You are the owner of this article.
A grand jury found no criminal conduct on part of any individual in connection to the summer 2019 death of Gordon T. Hazen, who was in law enforcement custody at the time.

Butler County Clerk Sandy J. Hoeft confirmed the decision on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, Butler County District Court Judge Christina M. Marroquin called a grand jury to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hazen's death on Aug. 7, 2019.

Under the judge's supervision, the grand jury convened on Feb. 28, 2020, and prosecutor/Butler County Attorney Julie L. Reiter began presenting evidence regarding the death. The grand jury completed its deliberations that afternoon, concluding there had been no criminal conduct.

 

Managing Editor

Matt Lindberg is an award-winning journalist and graduate of the University of Kansas.

