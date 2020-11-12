Grant helps David City cope with possibility of remote learning

DCPS was a recipient in the most recent round of grants, which became available in April. DCPS received $5,500, with NCF contributing $2,750 and BCAFF giving another $2,750 in matching funds.

"The grants came out and were available back in April. That's when I started working with Chad Denker," Duren said.

Denker said the district was already utilizing IXL, which is an online software that teachers can use to give kids math problems, reading passages and science problems.

Denker said the district was previously using the software mainly for elementary school students in math.

"Now we can use it through eighth grade, and we can do not only math but we can some language arts and science or social studies," Denker said.

In particular, students with spotty internet will benefit from the Jetpack mobile hotspots.