Grant helps David City cope with possibility of remote learning

Using grant money from the Butler County Area Foundation Fund and Nebraska Community Foundation, David City Public Schools recently purchased equipment and software that could assist the district if it transitions to remote learning.
DCPS Superintendent Chad Denker said the $5,500 was used to purchase IXL software, Chromebook laptops and Jetpack hotspots, which will be essential if schools move online again due to COVID-19.
"We now have enough devices that we can make sure every kid has internet access at home," Denker said. "We have enough computers or Chromebooks or iPads that every kid in the district could have one if we had to shut down."
Diane Duren, co-chairwoman of the Butler County Area Foundation Fund (BCAFF), said the Bridging the Homework Gap grant is part of the foundation's second round of COVID-19 grants this year.
According to Duren, BCAFF spearheaded the first round on its own and partnered with the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) to match grant dollars for the second round.
In the first round of grants, BCAFF gave seven different organizations approximately $13,000 overall.
DCPS was a recipient in the most recent round of grants, which became available in April. DCPS received $5,500, with NCF contributing $2,750 and BCAFF giving another $2,750 in matching funds.
"The grants came out and were available back in April. That's when I started working with Chad Denker," Duren said.
Denker said the district was already utilizing IXL, which is an online software that teachers can use to give kids math problems, reading passages and science problems.
Denker said the district was previously using the software mainly for elementary school students in math.
"Now we can use it through eighth grade, and we can do not only math but we can some language arts and science or social studies," Denker said.
In particular, students with spotty internet will benefit from the Jetpack mobile hotspots.
"When we do remote learning, we can make sure that those kids have Chromebooks and devices that will work at home, and then also have internet connection. We do have a fair number of families who don't have a reliable internet connection at home," Denker said.
Denker added that rural broadband is not very reliable or fast.
David City has a plan in the works with Windstream, a voice and data communication company, to install new fiberoptic cables that would dramatically increase internet speeds available to residents.
Funding for the project comes to Windstream through state-administered Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant money. The Remote Access Rural Broadband Grant program administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) aims to improve broadband service in rural communities.
"When they first started putting this program together earlier this year, they had a stipulation that the fiber had to be installed by the end of 2020. I don't know if that's still a stipulation," City Administrator of David City Clayton Keller said. "It took them twice as long as what they expected to get through the approval process."
With recipients announced at the beginning of October, communities were left with only three months to arrange and complete the fiberoptic installation before the Dec. 30 deadline hits.
Attempts to contact the DED about whether the deadline would be extended were not returned in time for publication.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
