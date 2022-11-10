No matter how long or how much a person has used tobacco, quitting will help them get healthier. Each year, the third Thursday of November is the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout. This day is meant to encourage people to quit using tobacco and start the journey toward a healthy, tobacco-free life. This year’s Smokeout is Nov. 17.

Smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world and causes over 8 million deaths per year worldwide. In addition, more than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease. While these facts seem daunting, you can still make this your time to quit tobacco.

Many studies have been done about the benefits of quitting tobacco. Decades of research have found several good reasons to quit, including health and financial benefits that can save lives and money. While it’s best to quit as early as possible, quitting at any age can lead to better health.

Quitting can make you look, feel, and be healthier

Using tobacco leads to disease and disability. It harms nearly every organ of the body.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death.

Secondhand smoke is dangerous and can harm the health of your friends and family.

Quitting can help you save money

Cigarettes and other tobacco products are expensive.

The risk for getting colds and other respiratory problems is lower, meaning fewer doctor visits, less money spent on medicines, and fewer sick days off work.

Cleaning and home repairs could cost less since clothes, furniture, curtains, and the car won’t smell like tobacco.

Quitting can improve self-confidence and lead to a better lifestyle

Not using tobacco products helps keep your family safe.

Your may have more energy, helping you have more quality family and leisure time.

Quitting can set a good example for others who might need help quitting.

Others will be proud of your progress and willpower to quit.

Four Corners holds Tobacco Quitting Information Sessions virtual and/or in-person on the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. Come learn what’s available to help you, or a loved one, quit. You’ll also find out about two tobacco quitting programs: Beat the Pack and Freedom From Smoking. If that time doesn’t work for you, please let us know. We are happy to find a way to fit into your schedule! You can do it!

Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. It takes time. And a plan. You don’t have to quit in one day. Start with day one. To learn more about visit: https://www.cancer.org/healthy/stay-away-from-tobacco/great-american-smokeout.html

To access a free quit coach and tobacco quitting products, go to www.quitnow.ne.gov or call the hotline at 1-800-784-8669.

For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov