When it comes to expressing their creativity, many children scribble short stories or draw detailed doodles; however, few have left such a permanent mark as incoming sixth-grader Brooklyn Green, a published author from Lincoln, who recently visited the Hruska Memorial Public Library on June 22 to give an author talk. Green’s Author Talk was one of four events included as part of the library’s summer reading program.

For 30 minutes on that bright Thursday, Green had the stage, where she described the details of her novel, "Act," which follows sixth-grader Grace who, cast as Gilbert Whitehand in her school’s production of "Robin Hood," races alongside a friend to uncover the culprit behind a lost prop in order to save the day and the show. Green wrote and illustrated the book herself, and Thursday’s Author Talk was her first time doing a presentation on "Act."

“I was a little nervous about speaking, but we had a good turnout. It was exciting seeing the kids there and learning some had even read my book. That was amazing and special to me,” Green said. “The group was small, but I was glad because I was able to get personal with everyone and answer their questions.”

Following the question-and-answer portion of her Author Talk, Green personalized books to attendees, leaving a signed copy of "Act" in the Hruska Memorial Public Library.

Writing has always been a part of Green’s life, she said, explaining how she had written a lot of short stories in the past, but none had seemed “to stick as much as "Act" did.

“I’ve always loved the idea of making a realistic fiction story with some mystery elements, which would be 'Act.' After writing the first page of 'Act' I said to myself, ‘This is the one I want to publish,’ and it was very fulfilling seeing it printed,” Green said.

Green also partly draws inspiration from her father, Joel Green, who not only helped edit his daughter’s book but also is a published author himself. Library Director Kay Schmid acknowledged how Green’s Author Talk created a full-circle moment.

“We had had her dad come and speak of his book here in the past, and eventually we connected with Brooklyn,” Schmid said. “We have been wanting a youth author to come speak to students about how they can create books, and it all went well.”

Children’s Librarian Lucy Watts had a similar belief about the event and stated that activities such as Green’s Author Talk “provide education throughout the community.”

Concrete evidence of that fact can be seen through 12-year-old Emma Samek who attended Green’s event.

“I learned about the publishing process and editing,” Samek said. “Listening to the talk was inspiring because we are so close in age, and I hope to publish my own stories someday.”

While Green’s mind is already buzzing with details regarding the book’s sequel, she had one message to leave to the other scribbling and doodling children like her.

“With this whole process, I just want kids to know that no matter your age, you are able to accomplish great things if you try,” Green concluded.