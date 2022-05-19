Group looks at opening food pantry, thrift store

A group of community members is hoping to open a new food pantry and thrift store in David City.

It’s set to be housed at the former Congregational Christian Church, 696 N. Fifth St.

Janae McMahon, a member of the Bridging Our Community group, talked about the plans during the David City Council’s regular meeting May 11.

It would be open to all of Butler County, not just David City, and would also eventually become a resource and outreach center, McMahon said. The hall portion of the building would be the thrift store while the food pantry would be operated out of what was the chapel, she added.

Currently the group runs a food pantry out of the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

“We've helped over 250 families since we have been located there, which was -- I think -- mid-December,” McMahon said, noting eight families were helped last week. “The Lincoln Food Bank is partnered with us for the food pantry part because they said there is such a huge need in Butler County.”

At the moment, the pantry is set up by appointment with the food items being picked up outside.

“Being at Redeemer they would have the liability and we are in the basement. If someone would try to come in to get it and someone would fall, it would be on them so we just bring everything out,” she explained.

Ronald Clark, another group member, said the resource/outreach portion of the project would include certain types of classes for those struggling.

“I've went through a lot of rough spots in life and by the glory of God, I was able to turn my life around,” Clark said. “But there are some things that have helped me in realizing how my behaviors were affecting (me) – those are some of the types of classes.”

Bridging Our Community is working with the Genesis House, Clark added, and the group’s only focus is on helping the community.

“All the money that we make – besides paying the bills for lights, electricity and all that stuff – is going to go back into the community,” Clark said.

McMahon said group members will be looking forward to having no, or very few, stairs as the boxes of food can be heavy and difficult to transport up and down a lot of steps.

“We're fixing it up, it had been sitting with no utilities on or anything for three years,” McMahon said of the building.

She added they are “hoping and praying” for a store opening date of Aug. 1.

Clark noted the thrift store’s prices will be reasonable.

“That's one of the things that I've seen in thrift stores over the last few years, is they try to charge new prices for new stuff,” Clark said.

The council approved a variety of ordinances on May 11 having to do with zoning so the group can operate the food pantry and thrift store out of that location.

In other business, council members OK’d a local match of up to $60,000 for a Southeast Nebraska Development District owner-occupied rehabilitation grant.

With the program, eligible homeowners would be able to receive a grant for repairs on their houses.

Special Projects Coordinator Dana Trowbridge said the city’s application for the funding was sent recently, and there were 15 pre-applications for loans for the program. The city has asked for $600,000 with the city providing a 10% match. The maximum grant per household would be $40,000, Trowbridge added.

“I think it’s a great way to help a lot of people, and if there’s a way to make the community look better and be more sound it is housing,” Trowbridge said.

The David City Council also approved:

A request from Storm Flying to expand the concrete at the existing mixing pad at the David City Municipal Airport

A pay raise for lifeguards at the David City Family Aquatic Center. Mayor Alan Zavodny said this was due to the Pawnee Plunge in nearby Columbus drawing three lifeguards away because of a $14 an hour wage. With the high price of gas these days, Zavodny said he hopes having the same wage as the Pawnee Plunge will bring those lifeguards back to David City’s pool.

The reappointment of Terry Pachunka to a five-year term on the David City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

