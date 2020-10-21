Harvest is here

What’s going on in Ag? Harvest is in full swing here in Nebraska. Despite the lack of moisture, I am hearing some over all good yield in both soybeans and dryland corn. However, as soybean harvest is wrapping up for the season, one thing to consider is, did you have a field or areas within a field that yielded less than expected? If so, you should consider sampling for soybean cyst nematode.
Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is found throughout the eastern half of Nebraska, it is a plant-parasitic roundworm that lives in the soil. In North America soybean cyst nematode is the most yield limiting disease of soybeans. Research has shown that SCN can cause over 40% yield loss in soybeans, a 30% yield lost can occur with no other visible symptoms, making it an invisible threat. SCN reduces yields, but typically doesn’t display aboveground visible symptoms in the field during the growing season. If populations of SCN are really high you may see stunting and yellowing of plants the field. These symptoms are similar to those seen with drought stress, nutrient deficiencies, herbicide injury, low-lying wet areas, damage from compaction, and other plant diseases making it hard to diagnosis SCN. Underground symptoms of SCN include stunted roots with fewer nitrogen-fixing nodules and the only unique symptom of SCN is the presence of the adult females and cysts on the roots.
Adult females are very tiny with lemon-shaped bodies present on the roots, they are initially cream-colored, turning yellow to tannish brown as they mature to form a cyst. Although females can be seen with the unaided eye, a SCN soil test is the only method to ensure your field is free of SCN. Since SCN lives in the soil, anything that moves soil like water, wind, farm equipment and animals can also spread SCN.
Environmental conditions which favor maximum soybean yields are also those that benefit SCN reproduction. SCN yield losses tend to be greater during a dry year, especially in those fields with sandy soils. Surveys have shown elevated SCN populations have been associated with sandier, well drained soils and in soils with a higher pH. Field with high clay content soils tend to have lower SCN populations, especially if those fields are no-till.
Thanks to the Nebraska Soybean Board, you can sample your fields for soybean cyst nematode at no cost to you! SCN lives in the upper 8 inches of soil, therefore, you can collect a good sample any time of the year, in any crop field, as long as you can get a soil probe into the ground.
To collect SCN samples for testing, you will need a soil sampling probe with a 1 inch diameter soil core. If you don’t have a soil sampling probe the Extension office has one you can borrow. You will want to collect at least 15 to 20 soil cores from a zigzag pattern from across the field. Samples should be collected at a depth of 8 inches, across 10 to 20 acres. Consider sampling these areas, spots in the field that yielded lower than expected, where plants appeared stunted, yellowed or defoliated early, previously flooded areas of the field or low spots, boarders, entryways, regions where sudden death syndrome or brown stem rot developed.
Take 15 to 20 core samples breaking them up and mixing them well in a bucket. Place at least 2 cups of the composite soil sample in a bag to be sent in for SCN testing. A sealable plastic bag works great to prevent samples from drying out or a marked SCN sample bag available at your local Nebraska Extension office can also be used. Be sure to complete all the information necessary for sample submission on the front of the SCN sample bag or your own sample bag. Contact information: name, address, and phone number, number of acres the sample represents, cropping history and this year’s crop.
Mail samples to UNL Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic 448 Plant Sciences Hall P.O. Box 830722 Lincoln, NE 68583-0722. SCN sampling should be repeated every six years after finding SCN in your field to assess management and possible development of resistance.
For updated information on agriculture in Nebraska, please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/
If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-402-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.
Melissa Bartels is an innovative cropping and water systems educator for Nebraska Extension-Butler County.
