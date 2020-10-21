Harvest is here

Environmental conditions which favor maximum soybean yields are also those that benefit SCN reproduction. SCN yield losses tend to be greater during a dry year, especially in those fields with sandy soils. Surveys have shown elevated SCN populations have been associated with sandier, well drained soils and in soils with a higher pH. Field with high clay content soils tend to have lower SCN populations, especially if those fields are no-till.

Thanks to the Nebraska Soybean Board, you can sample your fields for soybean cyst nematode at no cost to you! SCN lives in the upper 8 inches of soil, therefore, you can collect a good sample any time of the year, in any crop field, as long as you can get a soil probe into the ground.

To collect SCN samples for testing, you will need a soil sampling probe with a 1 inch diameter soil core. If you don’t have a soil sampling probe the Extension office has one you can borrow. You will want to collect at least 15 to 20 soil cores from a zigzag pattern from across the field. Samples should be collected at a depth of 8 inches, across 10 to 20 acres. Consider sampling these areas, spots in the field that yielded lower than expected, where plants appeared stunted, yellowed or defoliated early, previously flooded areas of the field or low spots, boarders, entryways, regions where sudden death syndrome or brown stem rot developed.