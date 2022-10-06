Harvest safety on the road

“Happy harvest!” “Harvest blessings!” Pumpkin spice and everything nice!” For many people fall brings great excitement and a lot of fun things. Pumpkin patches, football games, apple cider, pumpkin spice, and kettle corn are included as the list goes on and on. Farmers however have much more to worry about, as fall approaches so does harvest.

Oct. 12 is National Farmer’s Day. Being in the midst of harvest season, it’s more important than ever to thank your local farmers. One of the best ways to do this is to help them stay safe. People who farm and people who don’t can take many simple steps to keep everyone safe this harvest, especially on the road. Here are some tips: