Harvest safety on the road

“Happy harvest!” “Harvest blessings!” Pumpkin spice and everything nice!” For many people fall brings great excitement and a lot of fun things. Pumpkin patches, football games, apple cider, pumpkin spice, and kettle corn are included as the list goes on and on. Farmers however have much more to worry about, as fall approaches so does harvest.
Oct. 12 is National Farmer’s Day. Being in the midst of harvest season, it’s more important than ever to thank your local farmers. One of the best ways to do this is to help them stay safe. People who farm and people who don’t can take many simple steps to keep everyone safe this harvest, especially on the road. Here are some tips:
Auto Drivers:
- Plan extra time when traveling in case you get behind a slow moving vehicle.
- Be patient when coming up on farm equipment on the road. Do not get in a hurry to pass.
- Rules of the road still apply with farm equipment. Do not try to pass on hills or in other no passing zones.
- When passing, be sure to double check for oncoming traffic, don’t speed past, and look for turn signals. Remember that the farmer may be unable to see behind them, making passing very dangerous.
- Watch for turn signals, hand signals and other ways a farmer or rancher may try to communicate with you.
- Leave as much room as possible when meeting large equipment on the road. If the shoulders are in good shape, use them.
- Expect large equipment to take wider turns and even travel into both lanes to properly turn.
- Farm equipment and tractors drive at a much slower speed.
Farmers:
- Verify that all lights and flashers are working.
- Use warning flashers, flags, lights and slow-moving signs.
- Apply reflective tape to machines to improve visibility to others at dusk.
- Avoid traveling after sunset and when more traffic is expected. (start and end of school days)
- Avoid parking on the road, but if you must, be sure safety lights are used.
- Be mindful of the height of your farm equipment. Avoid power lines and low bridges.
- Check your loads. They should be balanced and secure.
- Avoid driving distractions.
- Stay aware of fellow drivers.
- Use turn and hand signals whenever possible to communicate with fellow drivers.
- Check traffic before turning to be sure fellow drivers are not passing you.
To learn more about harvest safety visit: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2022/staying-safe-during-harvest or https://nebraskacorn.gov/news-releases/protecting-what-matters-this-harvest-season-national-farm-safety-and-health-week/
For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov