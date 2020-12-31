'He was always there': DC community mourns loss of Sunday

The David City community experienced a loss last week as longtime law enforcement officer Stephen Sunday passed away.
Although he no longer lived in the area, Sunday served as police chief of the David City Police Department for 26 years. His obituary states that he started his nearly 49-year career as an officer with the Columbus Police Department. Sunday also worked for the Platte County and Polk County sheriff’s offices.
At the time of his death on Dec. 21, Sunday was a deputy with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind his wife, four children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Those who knew Sunday describe him as an easy person to talk to and a great example of a law enforcement officer.
David City resident Tom Hayes said he came to know Sunday in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Sunday had been a deputy with Polk County during that time. Hayes is a retired trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol who started his career in 1977.
“Later on, (Sunday) became the police chief of David City, which I also had an office at the police department here with him,” Hayes said, adding that Sunday moved to the city in 1984.
Sunday excelled at working with the public and children, Hayes noted.
“He liked going into the schools and making contact with the smaller kids,” Hayes said. “People respected him and looked up to him. Of course, being 6’8’’, a lot of people had to look up to him.”
Those living and working in David City at that time can probably remember Sunday patrolling the area and making lasting connections with the community, he added.
“People would see him, you know, on duty walking the streets and going into the businesses and making contact with them. He was very personable to the people in the community, and I think they respected him for that,” Hayes said.
Throughout the years, Sunday became a close friend of Hayes.
“He was a very good friend. His family and my family shared a lot of time together,” Hayes said. “He was a very good person.”
Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion met Sunday in the late 1990s; Dion was in the Sheriff’s Office at that time.
“He was just a super nice guy,” Dion said. “He was just a very easy-going man, very easy to get along with, very knowledgeable about law enforcement. A good family man.”
Sunday’s presence could always be felt throughout the community.
“Everybody knew Steve, he was always the tallest man in the room,” Dion added. “(He was) a gentle giant.”
In addition to being involved in the D.A.R.E. program at the school and other drug education efforts, Sunday could often be seen at nearly every sporting event.
“You could count on him for anything. He was always there; at any sporting event, he’d be there representing the police department,” Dion said. “He was just an all-around good guy, a good law enforcement officer.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.