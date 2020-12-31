'He was always there': DC community mourns loss of Sunday

The David City community experienced a loss last week as longtime law enforcement officer Stephen Sunday passed away.

Although he no longer lived in the area, Sunday served as police chief of the David City Police Department for 26 years. His obituary states that he started his nearly 49-year career as an officer with the Columbus Police Department. Sunday also worked for the Platte County and Polk County sheriff’s offices.

At the time of his death on Dec. 21, Sunday was a deputy with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind his wife, four children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Those who knew Sunday describe him as an easy person to talk to and a great example of a law enforcement officer.

David City resident Tom Hayes said he came to know Sunday in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Sunday had been a deputy with Polk County during that time. Hayes is a retired trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol who started his career in 1977.

“Later on, (Sunday) became the police chief of David City, which I also had an office at the police department here with him,” Hayes said, adding that Sunday moved to the city in 1984.

Sunday excelled at working with the public and children, Hayes noted.