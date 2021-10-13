Health officials continue to encourage quarantine measures

Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said she has been getting many questions about why COVID-19 is still a problem in the community and why there isn't herd immunity yet.

"In thinking about the community, we have still quite a few people who are not vaccinated, including all of our kids who are under 12," McDougall said on Sept. 30 during the health department's monthly Butler County COVID-19 Zoom call update.

McDougall said unvaccinated people are sitting ducks for COVID-19, but that they can also spread the virus to others who are unvaccinated, and even those who are fully vaccinated.

Butler County Health Care Center CEO Don Naiberk, who was also a part of the Sept. 30 call, urged residents to seek treatment as soon as they suspect they may be ill with COVID-19. Naiberk said antibody treatments continue to do a great job of keeping people from being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

"It's really important in the first five days -- that's best, but definitely within 10 days -- to go get (antibody treatments) if you can," Naiberk said. "...The sooner you get them, the better off you are."

Meanwhile, McDougall noted that common practices and local guidelines are not always matching up with the health department's recommendations.

She said Four Corners -- which covers Butler, Polk, York and Seward counties -- is still recommending that residents follow quarantine procedures for COVID-19, especially in light of the Delta variant's contagiousness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant is spread more easily and results in symptoms more often than the original strain of the virus. The CDC says existing approved COVID-19 vaccines remain effective against the Delta variant and can reduce the seriousness of any breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated people.

"Staying home if you are sick is still the best thing to do," McDougall said. "...The ideas in our society are really now that we're done, we need to get out of this pandemic."

Quarantine protocols for people who are or are not fully vaccinated are outlined online by the CDC.

"Quarantine if you have been in close contact (within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who has COVID-19, unless you have been fully vaccinated," a CDC web page on quarantining said. "People who are fully vaccinated do NOT need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms."

The CDC notes that fully vaccinated people should get tested within three to five days of exposure to COVID-19, even if they don't have symptoms. They should also wear a mask in public, indoor settings for two weeks following exposure or until they test negative for COVID-19.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

