Health officials talk hearing, speech issues in children

COVID-19 has introduced especially challenging obstacles for children working to develop their hearing and speech abilities.
The masks that have covered almost every person's face over the last year make it hard for children to learn speech through modeling. Kids who experience hearing difficulties, meanwhile, may find it harder to understand the people around them with fewer facial cues.
Just in time for May, which is Better Hearing and Speech Month, Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) Speech and Language Pathologist Jennifer Westemeyer said parents can enjoy the summer with their children by encouraging less stressful activities to support speech and language development.
"I wanted to encourage families this summer to take some rest," Westemeyer said. "...There are many ways that you can support your child's learning at home without workbooks, learning apps or programs that you need to purchase that add stress."
The importance of playing outside, for example, can't be understated. For one thing, getting outside and being active encourages the development of motor skills in children. The social aspect of those activities can't be forgotten, either.
Westemeyer suggested starting a garden or getting outside for some other activity. Starting new activities helps introduce children to new vocabulary, and that can encourage development.
"Enjoy reading together. Let the kids be in the driver's seat, where they can choose the books they want," Westemeyer said. "Independent reading is always awesome, but children of all ages also benefit from nightly reading of their favorite books."
Less screen time is also better, Westemeyer added.
Dr. Kristin Scheele, who specializes in audiology at BCHCC, echoed that advice.
According to Scheele, kids shouldn't spend more than 40 hours a week listening with headphones or earbuds, otherwise, they could damage their hearing. Devices should also never be played at full volume -- half or three-fourths of max is probably the loudest it should get, Scheele said. Many devices include volume limit settings to help with that.
Scheele said it can be hard to spot hearing difficulties in children, but there are some common signs to look for.
"Between birth and one year, you're probably watching for if they're not startling or paying attention to sounds," Scheele said. "Then, between seven months and a year, if they're not responding to their name, that's kind of a red flag. If they can't follow simple directions by one to two years, that can be a hearing flag. Or, if they start showing any delays in speech in language, and that's anywhere from birth to three years -- some kids talk sooner than others."
Children who have trouble hearing may also frequently pull or scratch at their ears.
Scheele also encouraged parents to watch for wax-plugged ears, which she said usually is the culprit when children fail school hearing screenings.
"If you're not at the doctor for any particular reason, you would have no way of knowing … because you can't see that," Scheele said. "...It might be as simple as that."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.