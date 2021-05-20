Health officials talk hearing, speech issues in children

"Enjoy reading together. Let the kids be in the driver's seat, where they can choose the books they want," Westemeyer said. "Independent reading is always awesome, but children of all ages also benefit from nightly reading of their favorite books."

Less screen time is also better, Westemeyer added.

Dr. Kristin Scheele, who specializes in audiology at BCHCC, echoed that advice.

According to Scheele, kids shouldn't spend more than 40 hours a week listening with headphones or earbuds, otherwise, they could damage their hearing. Devices should also never be played at full volume -- half or three-fourths of max is probably the loudest it should get, Scheele said. Many devices include volume limit settings to help with that.

Scheele said it can be hard to spot hearing difficulties in children, but there are some common signs to look for.