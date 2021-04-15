Health officials talk unknown of COVID-19 vaccines

With COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults, a 'new normal' may finally seem within reach but a lot is still uncertain about the months and years ahead.
Local officials discussed some of those uncertainties during the April 1 Four Corners Health Department Butler County COVID-19 situation update over Zoom.
Four Corners - which covers Butler, Polk, York and Seward counties - has been holding the public online briefings every two weeks since June. Over the last 10 months, the briefings have been focused on the here-and-now — the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths and hospital capacity; then Directed Health Measures and mask mandates; and more recently, vaccine availability, eligibility and clinics.
But on April 1, David City Mayor Alan Zavodny was looking to the future.
"There's been a lot of talk about whether we'll need boosters and knowing, because we're not that far into having the vaccine, how long it's going to last," Zavodny said during the Zoom call.
Zavodny is right. The life of the immunity provided by the vaccines is unknowable because the vaccines haven't been around long enough.
Butler County Health Care Center CEO Don Naiberk referenced a study showing that, at the six-month mark, the Pfizer vaccine goes from being 95% effective against COVID-19 to being 91% effective.
"That's as old as any of the studies are," Naiberk said during the Zoom call. "...They haven't done the study for seven months, they haven't done the study for eight months yet. Right now we just have six months' worth of data."
The same goes for boosters — there just isn't enough information yet.
"We don't know exactly how long and robust the immunity is for the vaccinations we've received," Four Corners Executive Director Laura McDougall said during the Zoom call. "And then, also, would a booster help?"
Then there's the difference between the conditions of a clinical trial and in the real world, where things are less controlled.
"It's one thing to run a vaccine trial and it's another thing to actually do this in the whole population," McDougall said. "And we have all different kinds of people that have been vaccinated now."
As is always the case, the immunity provided by the vaccines may vary from person to person.
"It might look a little different than what it did in the trials," McDougall said.
Meanwhile, McDougall said she is carefully watching the spread of COVID-19 variants. So far, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Brazilian and British variants are in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Butler Public Power District General Manager Mark Kirby said vaccine side effects have left some of his employees hesitant about accepting boosters in the future.
"I've already had two or three of them tell me that even if we have to get a yearly booster, they don't know if they'd ever get it again because of the way they felt," Kirby said during the Zoom call.
Naiberk said it's important to remember that no two people react the same way to the vaccines.
"I had COVID in December and then I had the monoclonal antibodies as part of a treatment. I had to wait 90 days to get my vaccine," Naiberk said. "Most people that have COVID seem to have a little bit more severe reaction to the shot. And most people that have monoclonal antibodies seem to have an even more severe reaction. And my arm was sore for less than 24 hours."
Meanwhile, Naiberk said, his wife — who he said is in much better physical condition and is rarely sick — had pain in her arm for three days and felt ill for a day.
"It's hard to predict what it's going to be like, and it's hard to predict what the second shot's going to be like and what the booster may be," Naiberk said.
No matter what, Naiberk said, "vaccine hangover" is better than COVID-19.
"Right now it's just hard because there (are) not enough answers for people. Because we just haven't been doing it long enough. I think it's a testament to what has happened in medicine over the last 50 to 75 years," Naiberk said.
Naiberk compared the development of the COVID-19 vaccines to that of the vaccine for polio.
"It takes some time and we're way farther ahead of the curve than we were with polio," Naiberk said. "...But the research that got to us to where we are with the vaccine today didn't start the day they identified COVID. It started 10 years before with SARS. … It got put on a shelf because SARS kind of disappeared. When COVID got started, they pulled it off the shelf because it was similar."
