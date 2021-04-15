Health officials talk unknown of COVID-19 vaccines

Meanwhile, Butler Public Power District General Manager Mark Kirby said vaccine side effects have left some of his employees hesitant about accepting boosters in the future.

"I've already had two or three of them tell me that even if we have to get a yearly booster, they don't know if they'd ever get it again because of the way they felt," Kirby said during the Zoom call.

Naiberk said it's important to remember that no two people react the same way to the vaccines.

"I had COVID in December and then I had the monoclonal antibodies as part of a treatment. I had to wait 90 days to get my vaccine," Naiberk said. "Most people that have COVID seem to have a little bit more severe reaction to the shot. And most people that have monoclonal antibodies seem to have an even more severe reaction. And my arm was sore for less than 24 hours."

Meanwhile, Naiberk said, his wife — who he said is in much better physical condition and is rarely sick — had pain in her arm for three days and felt ill for a day.

"It's hard to predict what it's going to be like, and it's hard to predict what the second shot's going to be like and what the booster may be," Naiberk said.

No matter what, Naiberk said, "vaccine hangover" is better than COVID-19.