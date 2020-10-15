HELEN RAIKES

Property taxes in Nebraska are MUCH too high, and that problem has not been fixed. The most recent tax band-aid is small, does not keep up with rising valuations and will be dependent on funds we don’t have, while taking away exemptions for business property. We will not be able to compete with neighboring states to attract workers to Nebraska until we fix our tax structure. We need leadership to create the REFORM, to balance the three-legged stool of taxes, now with an overly long property tax leg, as is recommended by both Open Sky and Platte Institutes.

I am passionate about thriving rural communities. I have always focused on thriving children and families and I can bring leadership to help our communities thrive in the future—accessible rural broadband, available housing, access to child care and health care, small business expansion, the physical environment, support for workers and more.

Finally, I am running because I care deeply about the next generation of Nebraskans. I want to bring together our taxpayers and schools and reinstate the funds that traditionally supplemented rural school funding but have made their way to other urban interests. I am running to create a thriving Nebraska for the future—thriving children, families and communities.