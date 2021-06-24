Help us spend government money

It’s not everyday that someone comes up to you and asks for your help to spend a bunch of money. But that’s exactly what I’m doing now. The Mayor and City Council of David City are asking its residents how they should spend the federal dollars headed their way. This is your chance to make your voice heard!
Before the ideas come pouring in though, let me lay out a few ground rules:
- This money is from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and is affectionately known as the ARPA Funds. It will help us if you refer to these funds as such.
- Estimates put David City’s amount at $480,000 from the federal government, subject to change.
- This money can only be spent on certain things. That’s to be expected—all money from the federal government comes with strings attached.
- The ARPA Funds can be used for COVID-19 relief as it relates to the City’s expenses in combatting the pandemic.
- The ARPA Funds can be used for water infrastructure improvements.
- The ARPA Funds can be used for sewer infrastructure improvements (both sanitary and storm sewer).
- The ARPA Funds can be used for broadband infrastructure (i.e. building out high speed internet).
- The ARPA Funds can be used for cybersecurity improvements for the municipality (i.e. any City department).
- The ARPA Funds can be shared with other local governments (cities, villages, and counties) in a joint project.
There it is. Your basic ground rules. There are a lot more nuances, which can easily be found online (I recommend the website for the National League of Cities, www.nlc.org). But for a general discussion, the above list should suffice.
The City of David City would love to hear from you.
If you need some ideas to get your creative juices flowing, consider the following:
- Cyber attacks have increased exponentially in recent years, and small towns are being targeted just as aggressively as larger cities. I highly recommend we invest a portion of the funds in advanced cybersecurity for the City’s infrastructure.
- A recent article in the Banner Press highlighted just a few of the issues being experienced at the David City Wastewater Treatment Plant. Improvements will need to happen one way or the other, so we might as well use “someone else’s money” to do a job that needs to be done.
- Every winter, David City experiences water main line breaks as the ground freezes and thaws repeatedly. A plan has been put into motion to replace the old water mains to prevent as many breaks as possible. This would also be a wise and prudent use of these funds.
- The City can partner with a village in Butler County to assist them in an infrastructure project.
The City is excited to hear what ideas you have. Please do not hesitate to help us find the best use for our ARPA Funds!
Clayton Keller is the city administrator of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.