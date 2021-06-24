Help us spend government money

- The ARPA Funds can be used for cybersecurity improvements for the municipality (i.e. any City department).

- The ARPA Funds can be shared with other local governments (cities, villages, and counties) in a joint project.

There it is. Your basic ground rules. There are a lot more nuances, which can easily be found online (I recommend the website for the National League of Cities, www.nlc.org). But for a general discussion, the above list should suffice.

The City of David City would love to hear from you.

If you need some ideas to get your creative juices flowing, consider the following:

- Cyber attacks have increased exponentially in recent years, and small towns are being targeted just as aggressively as larger cities. I highly recommend we invest a portion of the funds in advanced cybersecurity for the City’s infrastructure.

- A recent article in the Banner Press highlighted just a few of the issues being experienced at the David City Wastewater Treatment Plant. Improvements will need to happen one way or the other, so we might as well use “someone else’s money” to do a job that needs to be done.