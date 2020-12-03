Helping to bring joy: Aquinas students make Thanksgiving cards

Aquinas Catholic Middle & High School students made 100 cards for residents of David City nursing homes in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to a Nov. 24 press release from Aquinas, the students used the makerspace in the Aquinas library to make the cards.
"A library makerspace provides hands-on educational exploration and opportunities for imagination, creativity, innovation and collaboration among students," the press release said.
The project was overseen by Aquinas Librarian Lisa Lyons. In the release, Lyons said she encouraged students to include a joke, Bible verse or quote in the cards they made.
“I’m really proud of the middle school students,” Lyons said in the release. “They were really involved in helping us reach our goal to give to each resident a Thanksgiving card.”
Melveen Eaton, david place life enrichment coordinator, said moments of connection are now more important than ever for elderly community members during their isolation due to COVID-19.
The risk for serious cases of COVID-19 increases with age. Since March, in-person interactions with elderly family members have been discouraged to help protect them from the virus.
But those safety measures come at the cost of social interaction that nursing home residents look forward to each day.
"Around the holidays it's kind of sad. I almost think it hurt the staff more than it did the residents. We miss the family members coming in quite a bit. We get pretty attached to all of them," Eaton said.
The cards with jokes were particularly well-received by david place residents, who said the cards were nice and sweet.
Aquinas students' Thanksgiving cards also made their way to residents at St. Joseph's Villa and Court.
Aquinas students are not alone in making an effort to connect with community elders. East Butler High School students are accepting donations through Dec. 16 for gifts to be distributed to care facilities in Seward, David City and Wahoo.
The Thanksgiving cards were the second project Aquinas students have undertaken in the Aquinas library makerspace.
The first makerspace project was done earlier this year where students made clips, resembling glasses straps, to hold their face masks when they are removed during lunch.
The projects are funded with grant money given to Aquinas by the Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility #885. The $500 grant is to be used for projects that have a positive community impact.
“I am looking forward to having supplies for Christmas ornaments and seeing the students utilize the library’s space. Teachers are coming to me with ideas for makerspace activities that support their classes. We will have some great projects coming up,” Lyons said in the Nov. 24 press release.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
