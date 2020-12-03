Helping to bring joy: Aquinas students make Thanksgiving cards

But those safety measures come at the cost of social interaction that nursing home residents look forward to each day.

"Around the holidays it's kind of sad. I almost think it hurt the staff more than it did the residents. We miss the family members coming in quite a bit. We get pretty attached to all of them," Eaton said.

The cards with jokes were particularly well-received by david place residents, who said the cards were nice and sweet.

Aquinas students' Thanksgiving cards also made their way to residents at St. Joseph's Villa and Court.

Aquinas students are not alone in making an effort to connect with community elders. East Butler High School students are accepting donations through Dec. 16 for gifts to be distributed to care facilities in Seward, David City and Wahoo.

The Thanksgiving cards were the second project Aquinas students have undertaken in the Aquinas library makerspace.