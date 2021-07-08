Highway 15 resurfacing expected to last several months

Traudt said the work has kicked off with concrete pavement repairs.

"Then we'll go to milling up some of the old asphalt and recycling it and putting it back into the new asphalt," Traudt said.

Traudt said the shoulders will also be resurfaced.

"Probably the only difference up in town will be that they're going to extend that dual left-hand lane a little farther out of town...for approximately half a mile," Traudt said.

He added that, once construction is finished, the area shouldn't need another major overhaul for at least a decade.

"Normally, with an asphalt overlay like this, it'll be protected for something in the vicinity of 15 years," Traudt said.

There are no official detours around the N-15 construction but Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said he and his crews are watching nearby roads.