Highway 15 resurfacing expected to last several months

It's going to be a long construction season for anyone driving into or out of David City on Nebraska Highway 15.
A resurfacing project, which kicked off June 28, is slated to wrap up in November. The construction is on the northern edge of town and can be expected to reduce traffic to one lane for the next several months.
With the daily lane closures, a pilot car will take turns ferrying north- and southbound traffic out of and into town.
In a June 24 press release, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminded motorists to "drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down."
Bob Traudt with the NDOT noted that there is also a restriction on vehicles wider than 12 feet.
Western Engineering Company Inc. out of Harlan, Iowa, was awarded the nearly $3 million contract, although drivers shouldn't be surprised to see Ten Point Construction Company Inc. vehicles in the work zone.
"Ten Point is a subcontractor," Traudt said. "They're basically hired by the primary contractor, Western Engineering."
Traudt said the work has kicked off with concrete pavement repairs.
"Then we'll go to milling up some of the old asphalt and recycling it and putting it back into the new asphalt," Traudt said.
Traudt said the shoulders will also be resurfaced.
"Probably the only difference up in town will be that they're going to extend that dual left-hand lane a little farther out of town...for approximately half a mile," Traudt said.
He added that, once construction is finished, the area shouldn't need another major overhaul for at least a decade.
"Normally, with an asphalt overlay like this, it'll be protected for something in the vicinity of 15 years," Traudt said.
There are no official detours around the N-15 construction but Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said he and his crews are watching nearby roads.
"If we notice that one road is getting extra traffic and needs something, we're keeping an eye out," Isham said.
Isham urged people to slow down on gravel roads this summer, especially if they're not used to driving on them.
"On gravel roads the speed limit is 55 miles per hour under optimal conditions," Isham said. "If it rains or something people have got to slow down. … They have to adjust to the conditions on a gravel road."
It's also a good rule of thumb to keep an eye out and slow down for roadwork crews, which will be out and about doing maintenance. Their vehicles and equipment can be harder to see in the summer due to gravel dust and growing crops.
"These crops are getting taller, which makes visibility at these intersections very poor," Isham said. "They'll need to really slow down at intersections that are blind (and) intersections that are not marked with stop signs and the like."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.