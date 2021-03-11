Highway superintendent search continues

While the search for a new highway superintendent continues, Butler County officials have named Randy Isham the interim holder of the position.

Butler County has been in the market for a new highway superintendent since the beginning of the year when the Board of Supervisors failed to reapprove Jim McDonald for the appointment.

McDonald was the previous highway superintendent.

At a recent meeting, the Board approved a pay raise for Isham to compensate for the highway superintendent duties he has taken on.

The pay raise, to $26.50 an hour, is retroactive to when Isham took over some of the duties of the highway superintendent following McDonald's departure at the beginning of January.

The Board opened up applications several weeks ago. As of Monday, Butler County Human Resources Director Heidi Loges said the county had received five or six applications.

Loges said no one currently with the Butler County Highway Department applied for the superintendent position. One of the candidates is already certified to be a highway superintendent, she added.