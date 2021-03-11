Highway superintendent search continues

While the search for a new highway superintendent continues, Butler County officials have named Randy Isham the interim holder of the position.
Butler County has been in the market for a new highway superintendent since the beginning of the year when the Board of Supervisors failed to reapprove Jim McDonald for the appointment.
McDonald was the previous highway superintendent.
At a recent meeting, the Board approved a pay raise for Isham to compensate for the highway superintendent duties he has taken on.
The pay raise, to $26.50 an hour, is retroactive to when Isham took over some of the duties of the highway superintendent following McDonald's departure at the beginning of January.
The Board opened up applications several weeks ago. As of Monday, Butler County Human Resources Director Heidi Loges said the county had received five or six applications.
Loges said no one currently with the Butler County Highway Department applied for the superintendent position. One of the candidates is already certified to be a highway superintendent, she added.
"We've got a couple of them that are willing to go take the test and they seem like pretty reliable people and I think they'd do well on the test," District 1 Supervisor David Mach said.
The County recently began the interview process for the applicants.
"We've interviewed only two or three people so far," Mach said.
At its March 1 meeting, the Board consulted Loges and agreed that the members of the Board's roads and bridges subcommittee would be involved with the interviews, along with Loges and Isham.
Mach is on the subcommittee along with District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka and District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer.
Neighboring Platte County hired Lincoln-based civil engineering company Mainelli Wagner & Associates to fill its highway superintendent position several years ago. Mach said Butler County has considered that as an option but decided against doing so.
"Platte County is a whole lot bigger than we are. We don't think that would fit for us," Mach said.
Although the interview process has started, Loges said it's not clear when it will be over.
"We really don't know at this point," Loges said, adding the applications remain open for any interested parties.
"I haven't pulled the ad so if somebody would submit an application I wouldn't count them out," Loges said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.