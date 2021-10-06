Hilger recounts cancer battle: David City resident encourages prevention

Sandy Hilger was pretty sure she knew what was wrong when she went to her doctor last year.

"I noticed myself that things weren't right," Hilger said. "...I have a long family history of breast cancer and I pretty much knew what it probably was."

Hilger's mother, sisters, aunts and cousins have had breast cancer.

"I lost a sister to breast cancer," Hilger said.

Even so, Hilger admitted she didn't go to her annual screenings very regularly.

"I kind of had the attitude, 'Oh, it's not going to happen to me.' Well, it did," Hilger said.

Hilger, who lives in David City, went to her primary care doctor in town in the spring of 2020.

"She sent me on. She knew there was something there," Hilger said. "I was sent to Columbus because they can do a mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy all at the same time, if needed."

The mammogram showed that she had a growth and, a few days later, the biopsy results confirmed what Hilger had already suspected: It was cancer and it would need to be addressed.

That was last May.

She had surgery to remove some of the cancer, but that wasn't the end of things.

"They did a test on my tumor and it highly suggested that I do chemo," Hilger said.

Between October 2020 and February 2021, she regularly went to Columbus Cancer Care, 3764 39th Ave. in Columbus, for chemotherapy. After that, she did radiation treatments until April.

She still needs to see her oncologist and her surgeon every four months, but Hilger is doing well now. Most of the chemotherapy and radiation side effects have faded away.

"I just have a couple little things from the chemo but it's nothing that hinders my day to day," Hilger said.

Diagnosed and treated during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hilger said she had to go to her appointments alone.

"You couldn't have anybody go in with you, you had to go alone. In fact, that was the way it was with my whole process. They weren't even allowing family members to go in at all," Hilger said.

That's part of the reason she is so thankful for all of her nurses and doctors, especially the Columbus care team that stood by her throughout her chemotherapy.

"I can't say enough about how great those nurses are," Hilger said. "They're like angels."

She said her experience with breast cancer has changed the way she interacts with other people about the topic.

"Just with people or ladies I'm in contact with, if the subject comes up about breast cancer I encourage them very much to go every year," Hilger said. "...I tell gals I was lucky the way I turned out and I wasn't going (for a screening) every year. But if you go every year, you won't have to go through what I did."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

