Historic home still causing headaches: Couple working hard, but struggling to clear house

Their only option, the Klugs said, is to hold yard sales for what they've managed to hold onto – to do otherwise would take time, money and space the Klugs do not have. They started holding yard sales but they were shut down by the City.

On July 15, the City Council held a special meeting to discuss the yard sales. Councilors voiced concerns that members of the public were being let into the house and garage, where people have been getting sick.

Jeff and Cathy said they have not, are not, and will not let the general public into the house or upper part of the garage. Meysenberg, who has been helping the Klugs throughout the process, confirmed that.

It is true that people have been getting sick, though.

“Several of us got really sick and we ended up with antibiotics,” Cathy said. “I couldn’t make the bacteria stop.”

Cathy said she broke her toe while working in the house and since then it has become infected, likely while working in the garage. She is supposed to be resting to recover properly, but she is up and about almost every day, working at the house.