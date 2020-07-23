History of the Chauncey S. Taylor House

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before the Treats (Kathy and Roger) came along, 715 N. Fourth St. was owned and cared for by a violin maker named David Weibe.

It was Weibe who successfully petitioned to add the Victorian-style home to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

“It was a manicured, beautifully kept property. That’s just the way David was, that’s how he lived his life. These people were a different story. They bought it from David and started the downhill trend,” David City Councilor Skip Trowbridge said.

Councilor Pat Meysenberg said he was friends with Weibe and actually helped build the garage.

“When I came over the first time and looked, I was just in awe. I couldn’t believe that they (the Treats) could destroy a piece of property like this,” Meysenberg said.

Meysenberg and Jeff Klug said a neighbor remembers the Treats’ son living there. Every night he would go to a home across the street to cook his meals before returning to his own house, where so much stuff was crammed into the kitchen it was completely unusable.