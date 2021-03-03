Holloway joins David City clerk's office

Sarah Holloway has lived in David City her whole life, so many of the faces were already familiar to her when she started her job at the City Clerk's Office in February.

"The lady I work beside, Shelly — I used to babysit her kids. So we have known each other for many years," Holloway said.

Holloway began working as the David City Account Clerk on Feb. 8.

"It's going well," Holloway said.

She processes bill payments and helps get bills ready to mail.

"We have limited time from when the meters are read to when the bills have to be mailed. A lot of steps need to happen and it takes teamwork to get everything done in a timely manner," Holloway said.

Depending on what's going on, Holloway could be also be helping with other clerical work around the office.

Holloway is familiar with the general type of clerical work she does in her new position.

"When Fargo Assembly was open, I was in human resources there for four-and-a-half years," Holloway said.

When its David City location closed in 2020, Holloway was among the employees that were laid off.