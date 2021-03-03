Holloway joins David City clerk's office

Sarah Holloway has lived in David City her whole life, so many of the faces were already familiar to her when she started her job at the City Clerk's Office in February.
"The lady I work beside, Shelly — I used to babysit her kids. So we have known each other for many years," Holloway said.
Holloway began working as the David City Account Clerk on Feb. 8.
"It's going well," Holloway said.
She processes bill payments and helps get bills ready to mail.
"We have limited time from when the meters are read to when the bills have to be mailed. A lot of steps need to happen and it takes teamwork to get everything done in a timely manner," Holloway said.
Depending on what's going on, Holloway could be also be helping with other clerical work around the office.
Holloway is familiar with the general type of clerical work she does in her new position.
"When Fargo Assembly was open, I was in human resources there for four-and-a-half years," Holloway said.
When its David City location closed in 2020, Holloway was among the employees that were laid off.
She was pregnant at the time, so she stayed home for that reason, at first, and then to watch her other children.
"COVID hit so I was just at home with my kids during that time," Holloway said. "I have four (kids)."
She began working at Holy Family Daycare Center, 622 J St. in David City, in August before applying for the billing clerk position at the City office around Christmastime.
Born and raised in David City, Holloway said many of the people who have come into the office have recognized her.
"I know a lot of the people that come in since I've lived here my whole life," Holloway said.
Holloway is technically filling a role originally left vacant when everyone in the clerk's office moved up a position after former David City Clerk Joan Kovar retired in August.
Current City Clerk Tami Comte said someone else held the account clerk position for a few months in 2020, from September to December, but that person ultimately didn't work out.
Comte said the City added a position in 2016, partly in anticipation of Kovar's retirement.
"(Mayor Alan Zavodny) knew that Joan was thinking about retiring," Comte said. "They wanted to start planning ahead and have somebody start learning the position so everyone could gradually move up. We're keeping that same position because I'm not going to be here forever, either."
Holloway is one of several additions to the City office over the last year. Since February 2020, the city has brought four other newcomers on board in various capacities.
Clayton Keller joined as city administrator in early 2020. Mike Payne began serving as the David City building inspector in September, soon followed by Recreation Coordinator Will Reiter. The City also recently brought Skip Trowbridge, a former member of the City Council of David City, onboard in a part-time role as a special project coordinator.
With Keller, Payne, Reiter and Trowbridge - in addition to Comte, Deputy City Clerk Lori Matchett, Billing Clerk Michelle Meysenburg and now Holloway - Comte said the city offices at 557 N. Fourth St. are becoming cramped.
City officials have been looking into the possibility of purchasing the former U.S. Bank building, 490 E St., and moving city offices there, where they would have room to grow.
At its Jan. 27 meeting, the Council decided to hold off on making any final decisions until after getting the building appraised and having a roofer and contractor take a look at it.
The recent bad weather has delayed some of that, but at the Feb. 24 Council meeting, Keller said the fire marshal has been through the building and said the City would not need to install sprinklers on the first or second floors.
"He would like to see us install a fire alarm system and a few other fire-rated doors or walls in a few locations," Keller said.
Keller said an appraiser has also been through the building and should be wrapping up his appraisal soon.
"I was able to contact the company that installed the boiler and they're going to send out an HVAC tech on Monday (March 1) so he'll take a look at the whole HVAC system for us," Keller said.
Keller said he anticipates that a roofer will be by to take a look at the building, hopefully by March 5.
Until the HVAC, roofer and appraiser opinions come back, the Council is planning to hold off on holding a public hearing regarding an offer to purchase the building.
