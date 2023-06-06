This year’s Relay for Life of Butler County event had been set to reach its $36,000 goal as of the opening ceremony on June 4.

Held at the city park in David City, the event included a survivors’ dinner, the David City Honor Guard, an invocation and silent auction. Luminarias lined the trails at the park and the opening ceremony concluded with local survivors being recognized by standing in the front of the crowd and giving their names and years they’ve survived cancer.

As of the opening ceremony, they had raised just over $30,000, organizers said, adding they would be able to reach this year’s goal with additional proceeds from supporters and the silent auction.

A new touch this year had been a display of past “Hands for Hope” sheets that featured people’s handprints and signatures. The sheets, which started in 1999 and was done annually until 2012, were previously being stored in someone’s basement. While that person was cleaning out their basement, they came across the sheets and asked Relay organizers if they wanted them.

The annual Relay for Life of Butler County event, according to Relay volunteer Patti Lee-Smith, is a time to come together and remember those who have lost their battle and provide support to every survivor and caregiver that has been touched by cancer.

“In 2023 approximately 2 million people will be diagnosed with cancer,” Lee-Smith said during the opening ceremony. “To put that into perspective for you, the entire State of Nebraska’s population is 1.97 million people. Statistically, for every 100,000 people, 439 cases will be reported and 146 will lose their battle.”

People in need of education, support and other services can connect with the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or at www.cancer.org.

“One of the most important messages that we can provide is one of prevention and early detection. Cancer screenings and healthy lifestyle behaviors have been shown to reduce the risk of cancer,” Lee-Smith said. “A reduction in the number of those diagnosed with cancer means that when we come together during Relay, we'll celebrate more survivors.”