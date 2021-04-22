Hotovy steps down, Kobus voted as new council president

City Council of David City President and Ward 2 Member Kevin Hotovy resigned from the Council on April 14.
Hotovy said he has moved out of Ward 2 and could not continue to serve on the Council with good conscience.
"I really enjoyed my time on the Council and I wish nothing but the best for the council and the mayor and the employees. The City's in good hands," Hotovy told The Banner-Press.
Hotovy said he still lives in David City, but declined to discuss the move any further.
Hotovy was elected to his first four-year term on the Council in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. In total, he served more than six years on the Council.
After the Council accepted Hotovy's resignation at the beginning of its April 14 meeting, the council members voted for a new council president.
Ward 3 Council Member John Vandenberg received one vote with Ward 1 Council Member Tom Kobus and Ward 3 Council Member Bruce Meysenburg each received two votes. Meysenburg declined the position, so Kobus accepted it.
"I've just got too many other things that I'm doing. It's not going to work for me. I'm going to tell you that upfront," Meysenburg said during the meeting.
After Kobus accepted the position, Hotovy left the meeting and Kobus took over the proceedings.
The council president presides over meetings when the mayor is not in attendance. The council president is also the next in line for the mayor position if something happens to the mayor, as City Attorney Jim Egr explained at the April 14 Council meeting.
Mayor Alan Zavodny was absent from the April 14 meeting due to a non-COVID-19-related illness.
Zavodny told The Banner-Press on April 15 that he was resting for a week on orders from his doctor and wife. When Zavodny spoke to The Banner-Press, he said he was taking the rest out of an abundance of caution and that he is doing well.
"I'm feeling significantly better," Zavodny said.
Following Hotovy's resignation, the Council is left with an open Ward 2 seat.
"The mayor will accept applications and resumes from people who are interested in filling that vacancy. From those applicants, he will select a name that he recommends to the council and the council will vote to approve the new member," City Administrator Clayton Keller told The Banner-Press.
Keller said any registered voter who lives in Ward 2 is eligible for the council member position. Keller said the City hopes to fill the seat some time in the next couple of months.
Interested parties can reach out to the City office for more details.
At the April 14 meeting, the Council also signed a purchase agreement to buy the former U.S. Bank building and drive-through.
Keller said the City made an offer to buy the property for $300,000 was accepted by U.S. Bank.
Egr also announced that he will be leaving his position as city attorney after holding it for more than 36 years.
"I'm not retiring from the practice of law," Egr said. "...After 36-and-a-half years, I figure it's time to give somebody else a chance."
The Council approved Joanna Uden to take over the city attorney position, a process Egr said he will assist.
"I thank the City for the opportunity to have served that long and I appreciate that," Egr said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.