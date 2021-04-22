Hotovy steps down, Kobus voted as new council president

City Council of David City President and Ward 2 Member Kevin Hotovy resigned from the Council on April 14.

Hotovy said he has moved out of Ward 2 and could not continue to serve on the Council with good conscience.

"I really enjoyed my time on the Council and I wish nothing but the best for the council and the mayor and the employees. The City's in good hands," Hotovy told The Banner-Press.

Hotovy said he still lives in David City, but declined to discuss the move any further.

Hotovy was elected to his first four-year term on the Council in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. In total, he served more than six years on the Council.

After the Council accepted Hotovy's resignation at the beginning of its April 14 meeting, the council members voted for a new council president.

Ward 3 Council Member John Vandenberg received one vote with Ward 1 Council Member Tom Kobus and Ward 3 Council Member Bruce Meysenburg each received two votes. Meysenburg declined the position, so Kobus accepted it.

"I've just got too many other things that I'm doing. It's not going to work for me. I'm going to tell you that upfront," Meysenburg said during the meeting.