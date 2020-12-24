Housing a priority in David City

Mayor Alan Zavodny said housing has risen to near the top of the City Council of David City's list of priorities.

"In our talks with Timpte and now Michael Foods coming into town and certainly even just other employers around, over the past several years one of the things that's come up over and over again is we don't have enough housing for the workforce," Zavodny told The Banner-Press.

The need for housing is not new and neither are attempts to address it, but discussions were reinvigorated at the City Council's last meeting of 2020 on Dec. 9.

The dialogue started as part of a conversation about a piece of land across from Aquinas High School, 3420 MN Road. Matters quickly turned to the need for housing in David City.