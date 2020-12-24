Housing a priority in David City

Mayor Alan Zavodny said housing has risen to near the top of the City Council of David City's list of priorities.
"In our talks with Timpte and now Michael Foods coming into town and certainly even just other employers around, over the past several years one of the things that's come up over and over again is we don't have enough housing for the workforce," Zavodny told The Banner-Press.
The need for housing is not new and neither are attempts to address it, but discussions were reinvigorated at the City Council's last meeting of 2020 on Dec. 9.
The dialogue started as part of a conversation about a piece of land across from Aquinas High School, 3420 MN Road. Matters quickly turned to the need for housing in David City.
"One thing we need to look at is how can we help develop this. What can the city do? I think one thing the city can do is look at is housing because housing draws business," Skip Trowbridge, audience member and former council member, said. Trowbridge was serving in an advisory capacity up until Jessica Betzen-Miller was sworn into office for his vacant seat.
Trowbridge has been very involved in some of the city's development efforts, namely its Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement with Timpte. It might be possible to leverage TIF funds into a housing project, Trowbridge said at the meeting.
Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg also said the City may need to focus on getting people to live in the community first before doing any business development.
Essentially, build it and they will come.
The Council isn't of one mind about how to get it done, but Zavodny said it's safe to say housing is a high priority. There is a housing study that shows David City is short of its demand for housing.
Also during the meeting, Kobza Ag and Home Salesman Bob Kobza confirmed that there is certainly a market for housing in town. He said there would be little trouble selling new houses once they were built.
Numerous attempts at business and housing development sites have been made in David City over the years, but the same thing has stopped just about everyone: cost.
Simply put, it's expensive to put in the sewage, water, power, roads and other basic infrastructure that must exist before construction can begin in earnest.
Another issue is where the housing could go. There a few suitable pieces of land for sale in town, but they are expensive.
Getting development done might mean teaming up with the state or federal government, doing a subdivision outside of town or any one of numerous possible solutions.
Zavodny said he wonders if the City might need to step in and help out with any development efforts.
"I think we may need to rethink how we approach housing," Zavodny said.
For now, where housing would go and how it would be funded are unclear, but the need for it in David City is obvious.
"At 4:30 in the morning, you see a steady stream of headlights coming into town from Schuyler and Columbus and other places because people can't find places to live here. And at night, it's a steady stream of red taillights," Zavodny said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.