Housing development moves forward

David City is moving forward with the next steps in creating a workforce housing development on what is currently a farm field at the northern end of town.

Mayor Alan Zavodny and Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg explained at a Dec. 8 council meeting that the city's vision for the development -- dubbed the "Northland subdivision" -- centers on single family units.

Zavodny said the project was started to address a housing shortage in David City, so people who currently commute to work there might be able to live in the community.

"Workforce housing...is not low-income housing," Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning Consultants said at the meeting. "...The last I knew the state definition was up to $200,000 in value. … We're not talking about run-down situations -- you're talking about housing that people who work at Timpte and other places would be able to afford and have a decent home instead of driving 15, 20, 30 minutes to work."

At an Aug. 11 council meeting, the council gave Marvin Planning Consultants the green light to do a blight study on the area in question. The council voted at its most recent meeting on Dec. 8 to declare the area "blighted and substandard," as indicated by the completed study.

At the Dec. 8 meeting, Marvin explained that the policy definitions for "blighted" and "substandard" don't necessarily line up with what may come to mind. He also said that he has never seen such a declaration have a detrimental effect on housing in the area.

"The story I like to tell people when they get worried about it is that the City of Omaha at one point in the 1990s had a project in an area just east of (the University of Nebraska-Omaha), and Warren Buffett lived in a blighted and substandard area," Marvin said.

Marvin added that declaring the area blighted and substandard is instrumental to the development process and the project's eligibility for funding through tax increment financing.

The council proceeded with some other next steps on Dec. 8, including bringing Olsson -- the city's Lincoln-based engineering firm -- on board to help with the Northland subdivision.

David City Attorney Joanna Uden said the land has been purchased and the blight study is done, but there's still a ways to go.

"We're several steps away from doing any platting or doing any planning on what any lots are going to look like or anything like that," Uden said.

David City Clerk Tami Comte said the next step is to do a redevelopment study/plan. She added that Olsson will be doing preliminary and final platting for the area to determine the lot sizes.

"That will be a public hearing in front of the (David City) Planning Commission and also the city council," Comte said.

Uden explained that the current route is also intended to give the city's and its residents more control over the development process than they would have if the land had simply been sold to a developer.

"The council is voted in, so in essence, the people do have more control as the council is going to be listening to these public hearings and having open meetings where you can come and present concerns," Uden said. "...This will follow a very public process."

