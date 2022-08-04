Housing development sees progress

David City’s new housing development in the north part of town appears to be quickly coming together.

The David City Community Development Agency made some decisions in regards to the housing development during its July 27 meeting.

The first of these decisions was the price of the lots.

“We started this idea out at 42 lots in that area, we got a lot of pushback because of small lots and we ended up at 32,” Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge said. “So we listened to the public, we have done the due diligence and this is where we ended up; we've got 32 lots to sell.”

There are 10 60-foot lots on the west side of the subdivision that will be townhouses. Since the beginning, Trowbridge said, city officials have talked about pricing those at $29,000 per lot.

“The reason for that is, townhouses are a hot item in most markets today, we have some builders in the area and developers in the area that are interested in townhouse building and resell,” Trowbridge said.

For the remaining 22 lots, Trowbridge said he spoke with local real estate officials Bob and Laura Kobza who informed him the average price for a buildable, flat, clean lot in David City is between $3.18 and $3.50 per square foot. The suggestion from the Kobzas was $3 per square foot, Trowbridge said, which would apply to all the remaining lots.

“It's $3 times the number of square feet is the selling price of this lot, that lot,” Trowbridge said. “And they're all little different sizes. So they're all a little different prices.”

CDA member Kevin Woita asked when the lots would become available. Trowbridge said they would be as soon as the final platting is approved, which the David City Council will do at its first regular meeting in August.

Along with the pricing of the lots, the CDA also approved Kobza Ag and Home as the agency that would be selling the lots.

Trowbridge noted that many errors can be made “during the transaction of real estate” so he suggested a professional group handling the sale process.

“It's my understanding that the proposal was going to come in the form of suggested compensation, about 5% of the transaction price on each one. So if you got a $30,000 lot, you've got a $1,500 real estate sales commission fee,” Trowbridge said. “I would like to have them doing this because they'll get it right. And they'll get it right every time. And we're not going to have problems with it moving forward.”

CDA Chairman Alan Zavodny said he wanted to make sure that an additional step, such as seeking bids, does not need to be taken. The CDA is made up of the same members of the city council but has more leeway when acting as a private developer.

Michael Sands, the city’s special TIF attorney, noted the state statute is very clear about that and, when acting as a private developer, the CDA does not need to follow the bidding process that a municipality does.

In other business, the CDA also considered a cost estimate for a water and sewer extension for campground improvements.

Ethan Joy of JEO Consulting said the concept includes water, sewer and electric for each site, a gravel road, grading and a lift station, as well as a designated spot for a shower and a playground.

With the grading estimated at $350,000, CDA members noted that they thought things like grading and electrical work could be completed by city employees.

“When we first started this project, we were going to do most of ourselves, and that started off with the grading,” CDA member Tom Kobus said. “The city was going to do the sewer, water and electricity. And they were also going to haul the concrete in for the court.”

Zavodny said that might not be possible with Ag Processing Inc.’s plans and timeline to bring a soybean crushing facility to David City, as well as material and other delays. He added that they will find out what tasks city employees can do and then get a firmer estimate from JEO.