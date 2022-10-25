How and where to vote in the general election in Butler County

There are multiple ways people can vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, according to Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska.

Anyone wanting to vote early needs to complete an absentee ballot request form, which is available at the county clerk’s office in the Butler County Courthouse, online or in the Oct. 13 edition of The Banner-Press.

“Then they can vote in office, the ballot can picked up from my office or it can mailed out,” Laska said. “The last day to mail out ballots is Friday, Oct. 28.”

Unregistered voters can still register to vote until Oct. 28. Laska said her office will be open until 6 p.m. that day. The only way to register to vote is through in person; online and mail registration has been suspended until after the election.

“The reason for this is to allow us to have an accurate number of registered voters and it allows me to print the roster books for the election,” Laska said. “Once the voter registration is closed, if someone still wanted to vote they would need to go to the polls and vote provisionally (they may want to call my office first to make sure they are going to the correct polling place).”

The vote provisionally is done so her office can verify the individual did not vote anywhere else, she added.

“For example if someone moved to David City from Omaha but missed the registration deadline, we would need to call Douglas County to verify they did not vote in Douglas County,” Laska said. “Which is why they would vote provisionally and that ballot would be reviewed by the canvassing board when they convene after the election.”

Of course, people can also vote on Election Day at their respective polling places.

Registered voters in both Savannah and Alexis townships will have a different polling site for the Nov. 8 general election. Previously, it had been St. Peter’s Parish Hall.

Laska said during the Butler County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting Nov. 17 that the church is undergoing renovations.

“They are working on some remodeling of the church and so all of their pews are going to be in their parish hall,” Laska said. “I had to request to the Secretary of State’s Office to move my polling site from the parish hall and I’m moving it to the Bellwood Auditorium.”

Per state statute, Laska, said, she has to notify all candidates that are affected by it and she sent postcards to all the registered voters in the area.

Laska told the Banner-Press that she has since been told the church renovations are on hold, but voters in Savannah and Alexis townships will still need to vote at the Bellwood Auditorium, 710 Esplanade St. in Bellwood.

Other polling sites in Butler County are Linwood-Skull Creek-Platte, Bruno Civic Center, 96 Elm St. in Bruno; Union-Olive, David City Auditorium, 699 Kansas St. in David City; Summit-Reading-Read, Rising City Fire Hall, Highway 92 in Rising City; Plum Creek-Richardson-Ulysses, Dwight Assumption Parish Hall, 336 W. Pine St. in Dwight; Franklin-Bone Creek, Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St. in David City; Oak Creek-Center, American Legion Hall, 203 N. Madison in Brainard; and first, second and third wards in David City at the David City Auditorium.

There are a number of contested races in Butler County for the general election.

On the county level, incumbent Tom Dion, Republican, is seeking reelection as sheriff. He will be facing Marla Jo Schnell, Democrat.

For the David City mayoral positions, Jessica J. Miller and James D. Sylvester will be listed on the ballot. Skip Trowbridge has filed to run for mayor as a write-in candidate.

In the rest of Butler County, other contest races include the Brainard Village Board. Voters can vote for up to three candidates and Joel D. Vrbka, Thomas F. Pesek, Jeff Karber and Bryan Barta (by petition) have filed.

The Garrison Village Board is also contested and voters can vote for up to three of the following candidates: Elizabeth Schmidt, Dan Schmidt, Marianne Ziethen and Marc D. Hlavac.

Five people have filed to run for the Linwood Village Board, with three seats being open. Michael D. Croghan, Joshua R. Slonecker, John Malina, Denise L. Harris and Keldon Phillips have filed for the position.

For Read Township, up to three of the following candidates can be voted for: Dannie D. Steager, Nicholas R. Prochaska, Mark Shonka and Ron Sedlak.

Both the David City Public Schools Board of Education and the East Butler Public Schools Board of Education will have contested races.

Up to three candidates can be voted on for David City Public – Jeff Blum, Stephanie Summers, Darrell J. Allen, Aaron David Rerucha and Kasey Kuhlman.

For East Butler north ward, incumbent Dylan Spatz is running against Chad D. Kreikemeier. In the south ward, incumbent Ryan A. Pekarek is running against Joan Niemann.

A full list of the candidate filings for the general election for Butler County can be found at bit.ly/3FbZcDB.