Hruska library has full schedule for fall, successful summer reading program

Following a successful summer reading program, the Hruska Memorial Public Library will have a jam-packed schedule this fall.

The average weekly attendance for the summer reading program was 76 participants over the course of eight weeks, according to Children’s Librarian Lucy Watts.

Fifty of those participants turned in reading logs for prizes, Watts added. Prizes were offered each week to those who read more than 100 minutes that week, with the top reader logging over 3,500 this summer. The prizes were donated by local businesses and varied from novelty toys to business logo items and gift cards.

Along with reading, local children also had the chance to take part in a wide range of activities.

“We offered a variety of programs so there was something for everyone: storytimes, movies, crafts, Nebraska Extension programming, Dinosaur Dimensions, Omaha Children's Museum and Dr. Oxygen really cool science,” Watts said. “Boggs Balloons and magician Jeff Quinn came to celebrate the library's 131th year in David City and 26th year in this particular building.”

There were a mix of new and familiar participants, Watts added.

“We had so many new faces and lots of our usual suspects this summer, it was wonderful,” she said. “We are so thankful to see so many come out and be part of the library.”

Looking forward to the fall, there will be both adult and children’s programs.

On Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m., the program will focus on diaries and letters of early Nebraska settlers. Women pioneers and homesteaders played a big role in the development and heritage of Nebraska, and Lucy Adkins will present experts of diaries and letters of women from the past. She will also share poems she’s crafted about the history and experiences of her own Plains family.

Registered Dietician Sandra Burwell, of the Butler County Health Care Center, will give a presentation on Sept. 21 at noon about which nutrients are most beneficial in developing an immune system.

Library Director Kay Schmid said the hospital’s programs are always popular.

“We usually have about 50 people come and that's about half full already,” Schmid added.

The hospital’s occupational therapist, Hannah Wurl, will be talking about her occupational therapy practice noon on Oct. 19.

Those interested in attending either of the hospital’s programs should call 402-367-3100 to reserve a seat.

The Oct. 24 program will focus on the history of the Sitting Bull family. Joyzelle Gingway Godfrey will be portraying the daughter of Sitting Bull and will be covering the time period from before the Euro-American contact up to and including the massacre at Wounded Knee. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

“I'm sure that will be interesting,” Schmid said. “I talked to a Norfolk librarian and she had had the speaker and she said she was very good. Word of mouth is nice.”

For children, storytimes will be held Sept. 13 and Sept. 27 from 10-11 a.m. For movie night on Sept. 14, “Lightyear” will be shown from 3:50-5:25 p.m. “Jurassic World Dominion” will be played from 3:45-6:05 p.m. on Sept. 20. The Jurassic World movie is rated PG-13, and a signed permission slip will be required if the child is younger than 13 years of age.

Crafternoon, featuring fall mosaic pictures, will be held from 3:50-4:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. The LEGO Club will meet from 3:45-4:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

New to the library will be Tech Tuesday, in which every Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m., those struggling using digital content resources can have assistance from library staff.

“If people have issues with their phone and accessing our programs like Overdrive and hoopla, then they can come in and we'll help them actually do it,” Schmid said. “We'll give them hands on training regarding those things. If they're having other issues that we can simply help with that are a simple fix, then we'll try and help with that as well.”

September is also Library Card Sign-Up Month. People who sign up for a new card this month or use their current library card to check out an item(s) will be entered in drawing to win a prize.

There will be two prizes, both being a Yeti brand cup that has the library’s name on it. The drawing will be held Oct. 4.

“We're excited and happy to see people back in the library. So that's been great,” Schmid said.