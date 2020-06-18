Hruska Library reopens with limited services

The Hruska Memorial Library in David City reopened on Monday.
The library is offering limited services to the public. The building is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Social distancing measures are in place, and visitors are strongly encouraged to bring their own masks.
“I would say it’s 80% of the people who come in have masks,” Library Director Kay Schmid said.
Up to 20 people are allowed in the building at one time, and visitors have been asked to limit their time at the library to 20 minutes.
“It’s been a nice even steady trickle, an even stream of people. Certainly not 20 in bunches, it’s just very manageable, the way we wanted to open,” Schmid said.
The library has created designated check-out areas for visitors to scan their own materials. All returns should be placed in the outdoor book drop. The library will continue to hold returns in quarantine for a week before checking them in.
Four computers are open for visitors age 18 and older, but computer sessions are limited to 50 minutes. The library is providing plastic gloves for computer use. Visitors who do not use gloves are required to sanitize or wash their hands.
Newspapers are not available, and the children’s library is closed for renovations. Children’s materials can be reserved over the phone and picked up from the library. Children elementary age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Since the library closed in March, books and other materials have been bagged for pickup. That service will continue. Patrons are encouraged to call or email for their orders in the morning to give library staff time to fill the request.
The library’s Wi-Fi is also still accessible outside the building.
“If they don’t have access to wireless they can pull up and that’s available all hours of the day,” Schmid said.
The library board presented the City of David City Council with a plan for reopening approximately a month ago, which the city approved.
“They’ve been watching the situation and watching what other libraries are doing and watching what the state guidelines are for libraries,” Clayton Keller, administrator of David City, said.
Phase one of reopening the library was to allow employees back into the building on a sporadic schedule. Reopening the library to the public on a restricted basis is phase two.
Other public services are reopening on a limited basis, including the front city office, the David City Auditorium, and the David City Park.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
