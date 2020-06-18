Hruska Library reopens with limited services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Hruska Memorial Library in David City reopened on Monday.

The library is offering limited services to the public. The building is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Social distancing measures are in place, and visitors are strongly encouraged to bring their own masks.

“I would say it’s 80% of the people who come in have masks,” Library Director Kay Schmid said.

Up to 20 people are allowed in the building at one time, and visitors have been asked to limit their time at the library to 20 minutes.

“It’s been a nice even steady trickle, an even stream of people. Certainly not 20 in bunches, it’s just very manageable, the way we wanted to open,” Schmid said.

The library has created designated check-out areas for visitors to scan their own materials. All returns should be placed in the outdoor book drop. The library will continue to hold returns in quarantine for a week before checking them in.

Four computers are open for visitors age 18 and older, but computer sessions are limited to 50 minutes. The library is providing plastic gloves for computer use. Visitors who do not use gloves are required to sanitize or wash their hands.