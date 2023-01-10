Hruska Memorial Public Library reopens after water pipe bursts

The Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City is back in business after a burst pipe caused the facility to be closed during the last week of 2022.

On Dec. 26, custodial staff discovered that a water pipe had broken sometime the previous day.

“We had people here on the 24th and then on the 25th no one was in the library, which was our bad luck,” Library Director Kay Schmid said. “Normally, we have someone in every day but because it was Christmas, we didn't have anybody in that day.”

Fortunately, Schmid said, the main part of the library has not been impacted.

“It's the community room, our storage area and mechanical area,” Schmid said. “It's more staffing areas except for the community room. Because of the water, it all has to be moved out to dry out and fix everything.”

The library was originally supposed to be open Dec. 27, 28 and 29. Due to the havoc the broken pipe caused, however, the facility was closed all of that week.

“The carpeting was saturated, there was no way we could be open,” Schmid said.

Schmid added they were lucky the water was clean and that the issue was discovered in the morning.

“People jumped to attention and helped us immediately, and so we got the water turned off,” she said.

Library officials were also lucky that a service company was able to come out to the facility that same day to start fixing the problem.

“There were other people who had issues in town on the 26th as well. The company that's working to remove the water was in town on the 26th,” Schmid said. “They immediately came over and started extracting water so that helped and the rest of the days have been used to dry it out.”

The water pipe has been fixed, and the library re-opened on Jan. 4.

But, Schmid added, it will still be quite a process to get everything back to the way it was before.

“There are a lot of things that need to be returned and changed and fixed and repaired in the community room itself and as far as the storage room areas,” Schmid said. “As far as the main library, we will be able to function with regular library procedures. We are opening to the public but we won't have any of our programming here for at least a month.”

The programs scheduled for Jan. 9 and 18 will both be held at Winfield’s, which is one door west of the library. The Jan. 9 program is the first in the “Towns of the County” series. Bob Bell Jr. will give a presentation on the history of Bellwood starting at 6:30 p.m. On Jan. 18 starting at noon, Jeff Barnes will present Nebraska’s Royal Buffalo Hunt of 1972.

The library posted on its social media Jan. 4 that youth programming will be postponed in January due to the water pipe leak. The hope, the post said, is to resume youth programs in February.

Schmid told the Banner-Press on Jan. 3 that they were looking forward to reopening the next day.

“We have had a number of people stop us in grocery stores and different places and ask about when we're going to reopen, and we've had lots of phone calls here. We know that the community is wanting us to reopen,” Schmid said.