Husker Bar, other establishments adjusting to COVID-19

Jody Gans, owner of Husker Bar II in Brainard, said even though the bar has seen public support since moving to takeout, the adjustment hasn’t been easy.
“We’ve owned the bar for 41 years, and we’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “It’s beyond our imagination.”
Like other communities, the village of over 300 people has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as gatherings of 10 or more have been limited and social distancing is practiced.
Many establishments like churches, businesses and government buildings have either closed or restricted access to the public, Board of Trustee member Elaine Fortik said.
“It’s just strange,” she said. “As you listen to the news and the forecasts, there are no definite answers, so you don’t know how long restrictions are going to keep going.”
Although the village’s city hall has not closed, Fortik said a note on the building’s door notifies residents to limit coming into the facility in person.
“You can call and try to arrange something, but we’re just trying to cut down physical traffic at the city hall,” she said. “We have a dropbox for payments and are just giving some options for what people can do to take care of ordinary things without coming into city hall.”
The board has also started to hold its meetings online as members discuss issues pertaining to the pandemic, including the potential closing of the village’s swimming pool this summer.
“I don’t know what the current thinking is, but we did touch on that a little bit in our meeting in March, wondering if we’ll be able to do that with the restrictions coming down,” Fortik said.
East Butler Public Schools has closed its doors for the rest of the school year, said Kevin Behne, chairman of the Brainard Economic Development Council.
“I’m a teacher at the school, so it’s affecting me the most that way,” he said. “And we’ve shifted to the online e-learning, just like everybody else has.”
First National Bank also locked its doors, requiring a phone call for appointments, and the village’s two churches — Holy Trinity Catholic Church and United Methodist Church — have held off on services.
“The [Catholic] church is open as far as people coming in to pray and things like that, but no services where there’d be any gathering of any people,” Fortik said. “That’s been shut down until the church gets some sort of authorization to start having services again.”
Although he said everyone in the village is doing the best they can under the circumstances, Behne said having the churches close during Easter and Holy Week was difficult for many.
“I think that’s maybe the biggest effect on the elderly population here,” he said. “The traditions are sort of broken up, and you don’t have the family gatherings like everybody’s used to.”
Despite the closings, the village has not shut down City and Evergreen parks, Fortik said. She said she’s seen more people out walking than usual as a result of the pandemic.
“I think folks just need some kind of relief to do something to get out of their homes,” she said. “There’s always a great distance between them, but folks are still out walking.”
The village’s restaurants have also moved to takeout, including Gans’ Husker Bar II, which she owns with her husband, Rich.
On March 28, Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered that all restaurants in Nebraska, including Butler County, had to close their indoor seating areas and move to a takeout system.
“We’re hoping to survive it,” Gans said. “Like I said, we’ve had good response from the public. We try to run special meals for them, just anything we can to entice the people to take some food to go and help keep us alive here.”
As the Gans are in their 70s, they have been running the bar remotely while their staff cooks the meals seven days a week. Jody Gans said she hasn’t been to the bar in a month.
But despite the situation, Gans said her staff has adjusted well as they work carefully and safely with sanitizing while making the food.
“Everybody is fully aware of the business, they’ve had to lose some hours from it of course, but everybody’s working together to make it work for us,” she said. “They’re good people, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”
After the pandemic, Gans said she knows the restaurant will be able to adjust going back to normal, but the public might be apprehensive at first to eating out.
“I’m sure a lot of people are thinking the same thing: ‘Am I going to feel comfortable doing this again?’” she said. “But somehow, we’ll survive. We always do.”
But for now, Gans said they’ll continue to serve takeout and promote their services on its Facebook page.
“We’re adapting and doing our best to please everybody, please the public and to keep our business going and our staff with us,” she said.
If he’s learned anything this last month, Behne said it’d be that it’s not easy to predict what will happen.
“I mean, we went from normal life back in early March to everything being upset,” he said. “So I would hope we’d go back to normal easily, but if I could predict these things, I would have won the lottery long ago.”
