Husker Bar, other establishments adjusting to COVID-19

But despite the situation, Gans said her staff has adjusted well as they work carefully and safely with sanitizing while making the food.

“Everybody is fully aware of the business, they’ve had to lose some hours from it of course, but everybody’s working together to make it work for us,” she said. “They’re good people, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

After the pandemic, Gans said she knows the restaurant will be able to adjust going back to normal, but the public might be apprehensive at first to eating out.

“I’m sure a lot of people are thinking the same thing: ‘Am I going to feel comfortable doing this again?’” she said. “But somehow, we’ll survive. We always do.”

But for now, Gans said they’ll continue to serve takeout and promote their services on its Facebook page.

“We’re adapting and doing our best to please everybody, please the public and to keep our business going and our staff with us,” she said.

If he’s learned anything this last month, Behne said it’d be that it’s not easy to predict what will happen.

“I mean, we went from normal life back in early March to everything being upset,” he said. “So I would hope we’d go back to normal easily, but if I could predict these things, I would have won the lottery long ago.”