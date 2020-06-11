'I made some very good friends' — Aquinas cook looks back on 33-year career

Kathy Meysenburg has been feeding her family for the past three decades.
It's a family made of students growing slowly before her eyes at Aquinas and St. Mary's Catholic Schools. Meysenburg began working at the elementary school in 1987, the same year her son began kindergarten.
Five years later, she followed her son as he began sixth grade at Aquinas. While he would eventually graduate, Meysenburg would remain at the school for 33 years.
"I liked who I work with," she said. "I made some very good friends and I still have them. It's just a good atmosphere that you work in."
Meysenburg said she began cooking after people noticed the work her and her husband put in during the school's annual soup supper.
"My husband and I and other couples headed it up and they saw how I was doing things and they liked how I was doing them and that's how I got the job," she said.
During those early days, Meysenburg remembers coming in at 6 a.m. to begin making baked goods like cookies, hamburger buns and cinnamon rolls from scratch. She helped some with the baking, but her main role lay in making the main dish — such as spaghetti, chili or tacos — to feed the school's 200-plus students.
She said she never had much trouble preparing that much food for the kids. Now that she is retired, however, keeping the portions reasonable might be a little more tough.
"Now it's going to be hard to just cook for two of us," she said.
Meysenburg said seeing the kids each day as they receive their food is what kept her going throughout her career. It's going to be what she misses the most as she goes into retirement.
"It's like your own kids or grandkids," she said. "That's the one thing I'm going to miss. It made me feel young too. Sometimes I felt like I was the same age until I said something from the olden days."
Meysenburg always looked forward to talking to the kids at Aquinas, whether just catching up or congratulating them on their accomplishments.
"I think that has a lot to do with it being a private school, too," she said. "Everyone knows everybody. That was one thing that kept me coming back, along with the people I work with."
Aquinas cook Jenny White said working with Meysenberg has been a wonderful experience.
"She's been a great co-worker and friend," she said in an email. "I don't know what I would've done if Kathy had not been there to guide me through everything there is to know about running and operating a school kitchen when I first started at Aquinas."
White said Meysenburg has always been dependable and reliable. She added that there isn't a recipe that the experienced cook doesn't know by heart.
"I will miss her knowledge, especially when it comes to helping me with meal planning and meal preparation," she said. "She has a calmness about her that helps keep me grounded when I get a stressed about making sure the meals are prepared on time and that we have enough food for our students and staff."
White said she's not the only person who is going to miss Meysenburg's presence in the kitchen.
"Our teachers, staff and the students will miss Kathy tremendously," she said. "Kathy has told me many times that the Aquinas kids are her kids. She's always showed respect and compassion towards them. The thousands of meals that Kathy has helped prepare have been made as if she were cooking for her own immediate family."
Meysenburg said she's fed everyone in her family that has come through Aqunas, with her nephew being the latest to come through the line. He graduated this year, and Meysenburg said she felt it was time to graduate alongside him.
She also has another job helping out her brother with his chicken barns. Ultimately, Meysenburg said she felt it was time to hand over the reigns to someone else.
"I decided that it is time for me to do something different and I decided long ago that when my nephew to sixth grade that was the last relative I would feed," she said. "It's time to turn it over to people with new ideas."
Meysenburg said the 33 years went by so fast because of the relationships she made with the students, as well as those between her and her co-workers.
"You can have fun and can do a lot of work," she said. "We've cried and done a lot of laughing and we got food out, too. That's what makes the job, when you have people you like working with it makes the job more fun."
Meysenburg hopes to come back occasionally to sub in if needed. The friendships she's created over the years are ones that will last forever.
"I made sister-like friendships with the cooks there," she said. "There were times if you had a problem you would hash them out in the morning. We thought we were cheaper psychiatrists. The friendships you make are everlasting."
