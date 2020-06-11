'I made some very good friends' — Aquinas cook looks back on 33-year career

"I will miss her knowledge, especially when it comes to helping me with meal planning and meal preparation," she said. "She has a calmness about her that helps keep me grounded when I get a stressed about making sure the meals are prepared on time and that we have enough food for our students and staff."

White said she's not the only person who is going to miss Meysenburg's presence in the kitchen.

"Our teachers, staff and the students will miss Kathy tremendously," she said. "Kathy has told me many times that the Aquinas kids are her kids. She's always showed respect and compassion towards them. The thousands of meals that Kathy has helped prepare have been made as if she were cooking for her own immediate family."

Meysenburg said she's fed everyone in her family that has come through Aqunas, with her nephew being the latest to come through the line. He graduated this year, and Meysenburg said she felt it was time to graduate alongside him.

She also has another job helping out her brother with his chicken barns. Ultimately, Meysenburg said she felt it was time to hand over the reigns to someone else.