Ice storm: Lessons learned

On Monday, November 9, 2020, around 11:00 PM, an ice storm in Butler County took out power to several communities, including David City. Electricity was not restored in David City until Tuesday afternoon and into the night. Further complications on Wednesday extended the power outage for the entire town. The outage not only affected residents, it affected business operations too.
Nearly 1,000 phone calls were made to the City Offices throughout the power outages. Sure, several of those calls were “repeat callers” who tried again after not getting through the first time. But the fact remains that no one on our end was able to pick up the phone and answer, because, like many others, the City Office lost power and internet.
The City Office installed a new internet-based phone system less than 6 months ago. It works great! Except when there is no power or internet. To make matters worse, landlines were interrupted because phone lines suffered damage as well.
As the City Administrator, I will take responsibility for the oversight of not having an emergency phone available at the City Office for residents to call and obtain information. In addition to that, I now realize that the City could have been more diligent in putting out information during the power outage.
Some of you received a few IRIS alerts regarding shelter space being available at the Fire Hall during the power outage. IRIS, the Immediate Response Information System, is how the City can put out messages quickly, effectively, and efficiently, especially in times of emergency.
However, as handy as IRIS is, it is only effective if 1) The City actually uses it to send out messages, and 2) People actually sign up to receive those messages.
I invite all David City residents and business owners to sign up for the IRIS alert system. The form to do so can be found on the City’s website (www.davidcityne.com). You can fill it out and deliver it to the City Office anytime. We can also email the form to you, if that is more convenient.
If you will promise to sign up for the IRIS alerts, I will promise to send regular updates, as appropriate, during a disaster like this.
This ice storm was historic for David City and Butler County. As such, we want to document it. If any of you took photos or videos of the storm and its effects, I’d like to invite you to share them with the City’s Facebook Page: David City, Nebraska (www.facebook.com/DavidCityNE). Seeing these photos and hearing about your experiences will not only help us know how to improve our emergency response protocols, but also link all of us together as we continue to move onward from this disaster.
And finally, a HUGE thank you to the line crews of Auburn, Cozad, Curtis, Holdrege, and, most importantly, David City for a job well done. A power outage that should have lasted 3 to 7 days was over within 48 hours for most.
Clayton Keller is the city administrator of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!