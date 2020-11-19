Ice storm: Lessons learned

However, as handy as IRIS is, it is only effective if 1) The City actually uses it to send out messages, and 2) People actually sign up to receive those messages.

I invite all David City residents and business owners to sign up for the IRIS alert system. The form to do so can be found on the City’s website (www.davidcityne.com). You can fill it out and deliver it to the City Office anytime. We can also email the form to you, if that is more convenient.

If you will promise to sign up for the IRIS alerts, I will promise to send regular updates, as appropriate, during a disaster like this.

This ice storm was historic for David City and Butler County. As such, we want to document it. If any of you took photos or videos of the storm and its effects, I’d like to invite you to share them with the City’s Facebook Page: David City, Nebraska (www.facebook.com/DavidCityNE). Seeing these photos and hearing about your experiences will not only help us know how to improve our emergency response protocols, but also link all of us together as we continue to move onward from this disaster.

And finally, a HUGE thank you to the line crews of Auburn, Cozad, Curtis, Holdrege, and, most importantly, David City for a job well done. A power outage that should have lasted 3 to 7 days was over within 48 hours for most.

Clayton Keller is the city administrator of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.

