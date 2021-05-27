Importance of mowing

Grass and weeds that grow nice and tall can provide a lot of cover for small critters. A yard with tall grass is an invitation to rats, mice, rabbits, and even raccoons to come take up residence. Besides that, tall grass is a playground for insects. If you’ve ever found a tick on you after walking through a field, you know what I’m talking about. No one wants to check their child for ticks every time they come into the house after playing in the yard.

And speaking of children playing in tall grass, if a child lies down in tall grass they disappear like a meerkat in the Kalahari. I passed by some children playing in tall grass a couple weeks ago and could not see them from my car when they laid down. Children playing next to a road and a driver who cannot see them is a dangerous situation we all want to avoid.

Not to mention that proper lawn care will improve the health of your yard. Mowing your lawn at the appropriate times and to the appropriate length will improve the health of the entire lawn. It keeps the weeds at a minimum and helps the grass to grow back thicker (which is a desirable outcome).

So, mowing your lawn is not just about being part of a neighborhood that looks good or giving business to the local teenager who wants to earn money for college. It is also about preventing pests, keeping vegetation healthy, and keeping our kids safe.

Clayton Keller is the city administrator of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0