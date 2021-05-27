Importance of mowing

There are many reasons to mow your lawn. It makes the grass look nice. It gives you a nice soft place to sit down if you ever decide to eat your lunch outside on a beautiful spring day. It even makes it easier to find scattered toys when you’re picking up after your kid’s birthday party.
There are several more reasons I could list, and there are just as many businesses who encourage well-kept lawns because it helps their bottom line. But there are only a few reasons that get the City involved. In fact, I have yet to come across a city in America that did not require yards to be kept up to a certain standard.
Wait, cities require people to keep their yards a certain way?
Yes. Here in David City, we require people to mow their lawn once the grass, weeds, or worthless vegetation reaches a height of eight inches.
What do you consider a weed or worthless vegetation?
We provide a list in our City Code, though it is certainly not a comprehensive list. Check it out on our website! Look under Chapter 3, Section 3-403(P) of the Municipal Code.
Okay, so what gives the City the right to tell me what to do with my lawn?
Health and safety. It’s as simple as that, really.
Grass and weeds that grow nice and tall can provide a lot of cover for small critters. A yard with tall grass is an invitation to rats, mice, rabbits, and even raccoons to come take up residence. Besides that, tall grass is a playground for insects. If you’ve ever found a tick on you after walking through a field, you know what I’m talking about. No one wants to check their child for ticks every time they come into the house after playing in the yard.
And speaking of children playing in tall grass, if a child lies down in tall grass they disappear like a meerkat in the Kalahari. I passed by some children playing in tall grass a couple weeks ago and could not see them from my car when they laid down. Children playing next to a road and a driver who cannot see them is a dangerous situation we all want to avoid.
Not to mention that proper lawn care will improve the health of your yard. Mowing your lawn at the appropriate times and to the appropriate length will improve the health of the entire lawn. It keeps the weeds at a minimum and helps the grass to grow back thicker (which is a desirable outcome).
So, mowing your lawn is not just about being part of a neighborhood that looks good or giving business to the local teenager who wants to earn money for college. It is also about preventing pests, keeping vegetation healthy, and keeping our kids safe.
Clayton Keller is the city administrator of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.