Improvements finish at wastewater headworks

David City recently wrapped up some improvements to its wastewater headworks facility that will hopefully keep it from continuing to flood with raw sewage.

Most of the headworks' major flooding events can be attributed to sewage pump failure.

"The more severe cause is (sewage) pumps failing due to plugging, air locking, electrical failure or failed mechanical parts within the pump itself due to stress on the (sewage) pump," David City Water Supervisor Aaron Gustin said in a Dec. 21 email to the Banner-Press.

Sewer lines carry raw sewage from throughout David City to the headworks facility, where it collects in a wet well. Right next to the wet well is the pump house. There are three sewage pumps in the pump house basement. The sewage pumps send the raw sewage in the wet well from the headworks to the David City Wastewater Treatment Plant -- in theory, anyway.

When any of the three sewage pumps fails, the wet well overflows, sending a flood of raw sewage through the pump house door and into the basement where the pumps are located. And the headworks is no stranger to pump failure.

"Given that our (sewage) pumps are located in the basement of the headworks building, it is difficult to work on them or fix the issue during or after the flood event," Gustin said. "Keep in mind that this is all raw sewage that we are wading through to facilitate these repairs and there is a large amount of electricity being supplied to this structure."

It's a vicious cycle that wears down the sewage pumps so they have a harder time dealing with the sewage in the first place. Grit buildup inside of the sewage pumps' check valves -- one-way valves through which sewage passes -- has also played a role.

Grit Grit blocks up the sewage pumps' check valves and discharge pipes at the headworks. The grit in question is composed of any number of undesirable things, but broken egg shells from the David City Michael Foods egg-processing plant have been a major contributor in the past. However, pre-treatment processes introduced at the Michael Foods plant have helped cut down on the grit.

"The grit would build up in the check valves, causing the pumps to push against unnecessary resistance and cause frequent pump failures, whether by overheating or pump seals failing," Gustin said.

In the past, a grit-blocked check valve or discharge pipe could cause the wet well to flood.

Sewer line groundwater infiltration Groundwater that seeps into the city's aging sewer lines doesn't help with the sheer volume of sewage going through the headworks. "During peak flows -- high flow times -- particularly after a heavy rain with the infiltration of the sewer lines, (we require) all three of our (headworks sewage) pumps to be working to handle the flow," Gustin said.

"We worked with (the city's engineering firm) Olsson and a Lift Station Specialist to...run (the pumps) at 100% for 90 seconds after start up to clear as much grit from the check valves as possible upon start up," Gustin said.

Previously, the city manually rotated which pumps were used most frequently. Now, the system is also programmed to rotate use of the pumps automatically, which should save time and help evenly distribute wear and tear. When combined with the new 100% 90-second start up protocol, the auto-rotation should also help keep each pump's check valve and discharge pipe clear of grit.

The city also has a couple of contingency plans in place, in case there is still flooding.

"We poured a concrete wall surrounding the wet well. In the event of a pump failure, generator failure or breaker trip (where) flooding occurs, this wall will force the excess sewage to exit the rear of the channel building, rather than the front (where it starts) pouring directly into our pump house and basement where all of our work to fix the flooding issue is located," Gustin said.

Finally, if all else fails, the city has installed a culvert with a manual sluice gate.

"(That way) we are able to discharge the sewage at the flooded headworks, allowing us to gain access to the pump house without wading through feet of sewage," Gustin said.

Using the sluice gate in that manner would require notifying the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, first.

Another, albeit less severe, contributor to the headworks flooding issue has been groundwater seepage due to a poorly-working sump pump.

Sump pump A sump pump is placed in a sump, which is a pit/basin in a building's basement floor. When fluid entering the sump reaches a certain level, a pump is activated and starts pumping excess fluid out of the basement and away from the property through a check valve and discharge line to a designated drainage area.

"Constant groundwater (was) making its way into the pump room door and flooding into the (pump house) basement," Gustin said.

There was a sump pump just north of the headworks that was blocked up and unable to handle the groundwater as intended. The city had lab testing done, which confirmed that the sump pump is only dealing with groundwater, not raw sewage.

"We replaced (the sump) pump and the entire setup and moved (its) discharge point,” Gustin said.

It could be moved because the sump pump is dealing with groundwater, rather than raw sewage which would have to be discharged to a special containment area.

The improvements were all made at minimal expense to the city.

"Everything was done in-house (by city employees), so our only expense was materials," David City Administrator Clayton Keller said in a Dec. 28 email to the Banner-Press.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

