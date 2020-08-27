In-person learning underway in Butler County

The first several days of in-person learning have gone smoothly, according to local school district superintendents.
Aug. 12 was the first day of school at Aquinas & St. Mary’s Catholic Schools. Chief Administrative Officer/ The Rev. Sean Timmerman said things have been going well.
“Kids and staff and teachers are very happy to be back, and I think we’ve got really good safety protocols in place. Learning is going on and we’re just glad to back in the school building,” Timmerman said.
No online learning is taking place currently, Timmerman noted, although Aquinas is ready to do that if necessary.
“We do have some students that have health conditions where we make accommodations, so some of their learning is online, but they’re also in the building,” Timmerman said.
Masks are required at Aquinas when social distancing is not possible. In-person extracurricular activities and sports are taking place.
“We’re just making sure we’re doing the proper safety protocols, but everything is still happening at this time,” Timmerman said.
David City Public Schools' first day back was Aug. 12 as well.
“If a student has an IEP or a 504, which means they have an underlying health condition, then they can request to do remote learning,” David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker said.
An Individualized Education Program and 504 Plans are for those who have a physical and/or learning disability that makes them eligible for special education.
Otherwise, students are in the classroom.
Staff and students are required to wear masks on all school transportation, Denker said.
“They’re strongly recommended in the classrooms. We’ve also allowed some teachers who, either they themselves or they have students with underlying health conditions in their classes, if they want to require masks we allow it,” Denker said.
Denker said DCPS is also following the risk assessment dial, for the most part. Also following this guidance are Aquinas and East Butler.
“Just because Seward goes orange doesn’t mean we have to. But yes, we are using that as our guide,” Denker said.
As of right now, Denker said, all extracurricular activities and sports are taking place.
In the East Butler Public School District, Superintendent Michael Eldridge said the first several days of school have gone very well.
“The students have been excited to come into the building. The staff has been excited to be in the building. It’s good to see the students,” Eldridge said.
“It looks different since we’re having students wearing masks and stuff."
Class has not been held in the building since March when the COVID-19 outbreak occurred in the United States.
“Since we’re in yellow – that’s where the risk dial is right now, yellow – that means we’re using masks on the move. And we also use masks in the classroom when social distancing cannot happen,” Eldridge said.
The first regular day of classes at East Butler was Aug. 13 as the district originally planned.
“We were at full attendance that day,” Eldridge said. “Things have gone well for us, and hopefully they continue that way.”
Musical ensembles, sports and other activities are going forward as normal at East Butler.
“They do look a little different," Eldridge said. "We had a volleyball exhibition game last night with a couple of other schools. When they’re on the bench they had masks on, we didn’t switch benches like we typically would for volleyball games."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
