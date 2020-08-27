In-person learning underway in Butler County

An Individualized Education Program and 504 Plans are for those who have a physical and/or learning disability that makes them eligible for special education.

Otherwise, students are in the classroom.

Staff and students are required to wear masks on all school transportation, Denker said.

“They’re strongly recommended in the classrooms. We’ve also allowed some teachers who, either they themselves or they have students with underlying health conditions in their classes, if they want to require masks we allow it,” Denker said.

Denker said DCPS is also following the risk assessment dial, for the most part. Also following this guidance are Aquinas and East Butler.

“Just because Seward goes orange doesn’t mean we have to. But yes, we are using that as our guide,” Denker said.

As of right now, Denker said, all extracurricular activities and sports are taking place.

In the East Butler Public School District, Superintendent Michael Eldridge said the first several days of school have gone very well.