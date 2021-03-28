In their blood: Fendrich family proud of their operation’s evolution

“I grew alfalfa in those years and that’s how I transitioned. Alfalfa’s a good crop and it’s good for the ground,” Randy said. “You want to make sure you diversify and have a proper rotation schedule."

That way, you’re not growing the same thing every year and depleting the nutrients in the soil.

“If you don’t have the nutrients and minerals in the ground, the ground becomes depleted and the crop is depleted as well. You have to be a good organic farmer to replenish the soil with minerals,” Randy said.

And you must be a good steward of the land in order to do that. Part of that means implementing sustainable farming methods.

“We’ve done terraces, we’ve built ponds, dams, put in grass waterways. We do all that to conserve the soil,” Randy said. “My dad (Galen Fendrich) and I built most of them ourselves."

Karen said they have made those changes because they believe it can produce better food and be better for the environment. She said good stewardship is important to make sure the water is clean and the soil is rich for future generations.

“I want to see as much organic ground as possible,” Randy said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.