In their blood: Fendrich family proud of their operation’s evolution

Randy Fendrich began switching his family’s fifth-generation Butler County farm to organic operation in 1991, for his children’s sake.
By 1996, he had fully transitioned the operation.
“We started in ‘91 when my first daughter was born. We just started on the 40 (acres) where we lived because I didn’t want any chemicals around,” Randy said.
Marcia Sabata, Randy’s mother-in-law, said the land where the home of Randy’s daughter Ashley Kasik and her husband, Klay Kasik, now rests has been in the family for over 100 years.
“It belonged to the railroad. The government gave it to the transcontinental railroad,” Sabata said.
Sabata’s great-grandfather, Curtis Mack Ball, bought it from Union Pacific Railroad in 1871.
The land and farm were then handed down to Sabata’s grandfather, William Ball, and then her father, Herman Ball, Sabata and her siblings, then Sabata’s daughter Karen Fendrich and Karen’s husband Randy and now their daughter Ashley, too.
Randy comes from the Fendrich family, another multigenerational farming legacy like the Ball family of which Karen is a part.
Randy’s great-great-grandfather farmed and so did his children and their children. Randy has been farming for more than 40 years.
Ashley, a sixth-generation farmer on both sides of her family, is coming up on her sixth year of farming.
These days, Randy and Ashley farm corn, soybeans, alfalfa, oats, peas and popcorn.
“It’s all organic,” Randy said.
His operation is one of the largest organic farms he knows of in the area.
Randy’s family farms approximately 1,000 acres. Anything much past that, he said, and he doesn’t think organic farming is possible for a single operation.
“That’s basically the limit unless we get more help and equipment,” Randy said.
Organic farms are limited because they cannot use pesticides or herbicides to keep weeds and bugs at bay.
Without pesticides and herbicides to rely on, much more of the pest and weed control must be done with equipment, rotation of crops, and manual labor.
Randy admitted that organic farming is more work because of that. They can’t plant, spray and forget about their crop until fall, he said.
“We’re working with our crop all year,” Randy said.
These days, the Fendrichs hire kids to help with weed pulling in the summer. They also need more equipment now.
“I purchased an extra cultivator, rotary hoe, and stuff like that to replace the chemicals,” Randy said.
Although he doesn’t apply pesticides or herbicides, Randy’s crops are still affected by drifting chemicals that his neighbors apply to their crops.
“Dicamba is a really bad one. We’re trying to get along with our neighbors as best we can and talk to them,” Randy said. “That’s been the biggest challenge for us.”
Companies like Monsanto sell crops that are specifically designed to withstand products like dicamba, but Randy’s crops are organic and do not have that resistance.
Even though it might be more time-consuming and requires more equipment, the number of farmers dabbling in or converting to organic operations is growing. Randy said he expects that to continue.
“There’s a high demand for organics,” Karen said.
Randy said a lot of his product is picked up right on the farm and hauled away.
“Sometimes I sell it directly to the feed mill but this last year I sold it to a middle man. And then they get trucks out here,” Randy said.
His contacts are in Fremont, Council Bluffs and even Missouri. Randy said the alfalfa goes to dairy and goat farmers in Minnesota and other places throughout the country.
“Some of the corn goes to organic chicken and cattle farms,” Karen said.
One year Randy raised yellow peas that were used as an ingredient in organic dog food.
And all of that organic production started almost 30 years ago when Karen was pregnant.
“We had a garden that was affected (by pesticides) really seriously one year. We had a tree die,” Randy said. “This was right from what I was spraying. So I just wanted to get away from it.”
Karen said a couple of neighbors in the Abie area introduced organics to Randy and after that, he started going to conferences to learn more.
“If we get tested we all have glyphosate in our bodies,” Randy said. “Because that’s what we’re eating.”
Glyphosate kills weeds that compete with crops, a use which was discovered by a Monsanto chemist in 1970. Four years later, the company introduced it to the market as Roundup.
Randy’s daughter, Ashley, said it was never a question for her if she’d be farming organically.
Since going organic, Randy has encouraged a couple of his friends to try organic farming and has helped others get started with it.
But, switching to organic farming is no small thing. It took Randy several years to do.
“I grew alfalfa in those years and that’s how I transitioned. Alfalfa’s a good crop and it’s good for the ground,” Randy said. “You want to make sure you diversify and have a proper rotation schedule."
That way, you’re not growing the same thing every year and depleting the nutrients in the soil.
“If you don’t have the nutrients and minerals in the ground, the ground becomes depleted and the crop is depleted as well. You have to be a good organic farmer to replenish the soil with minerals,” Randy said.
And you must be a good steward of the land in order to do that. Part of that means implementing sustainable farming methods.
“We’ve done terraces, we’ve built ponds, dams, put in grass waterways. We do all that to conserve the soil,” Randy said. “My dad (Galen Fendrich) and I built most of them ourselves."
Karen said they have made those changes because they believe it can produce better food and be better for the environment. She said good stewardship is important to make sure the water is clean and the soil is rich for future generations.
“I want to see as much organic ground as possible,” Randy said.
